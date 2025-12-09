Automotive industry speeds up international sales in November

Türkiye’s automotive sector, long the backbone of the nation’s export economy, delivered a sharp rise in overseas sales last month, underscoring its resilience in global markets.

November exports reached $3.75 billion, marking a 16 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023, figures from the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB) show.

Cumulative exports between January and November climbed to $37.77 billion, up 12 percent year-on-year, securing the industry’s position as Türkiye’s top export contributor with a 16.5 percent share of total shipments.

Performance varied across product categories. The supply industry registered $1.31 billion in exports, slipping 1 percent, while passenger car sales abroad rose 8 percent to $1.23 billion.

Strong gains were recorded in commercial vehicles: Exports of bus and minibus shipments advanced 45 percent to $342 million and tractor-trailer exports more than doubled, surging 101 percent to $182 million.

Germany remained Türkiye’s largest automotive market, with exports climbing 45 percent to $571 million. France followed at $512 million, up 30 percent, while the United Kingdom posted a 45 percent increase to $427 million.

Regionally, the European Union continued to dominate demand, accounting for $2.74 billion in November exports, an 18 percent rise from a year earlier.

 

