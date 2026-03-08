Google gives CEO new pay deal worth up to $692 million

Google gives CEO new pay deal worth up to $692 million

NEW YORK
Google gives CEO new pay deal worth up to $692 million

The CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet could earn up to $692 million over the next three years under a new compensation plan published by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The deal would make Sundar Pichai, who has been chief executive of Google since 2015 and of Alphabet since 2019, one of the highest paid CEOs in the world.

Under the plan, Pichai's three-year salary of $6 million, or $2 million per year, would remain unchanged.

The remainder of his compensation would be paid in the form of Alphabet stock, as well as shares in two subsidiaries -- the autonomous vehicle company Waymo and the drone delivery service Wing.

The SEC filing suggested Pichai could receive about $130 million from Waymo and $45 million from Wing.

The allocation will depend on the performance of the shares and, for Alphabet, on the amount of dividends paid.

In the event of his dismissal, Pichai would forfeit all stock options that are not yet exercisable, according to the document.

"Current and previous incentives in Mr Pichai's compensation have benefited Alphabet and its stockholders significantly," the company said in the filing.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

    Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

  2. Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

    Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

  3. Israel military says struck Iran Guards 'space force' HQ

    Israel military says struck Iran Guards 'space force' HQ

  4. Ukrainian drone experts in Mideast 'next week': Zelensky

    Ukrainian drone experts in Mideast 'next week': Zelensky

  5. Lebanon says nearly 400 killed in ongoing Israeli attacks

    Lebanon says nearly 400 killed in ongoing Israeli attacks
Recommended
Central Bank set to decide about interest rates this week

Central Bank set to decide about interest rates this week
Turkcell posts double-digit revenue growth in 2025

Turkcell posts double-digit revenue growth in 2025
Manufacturing sector leads in investment incentives

Manufacturing sector leads in investment incentives
‘Made in EU’ policy expected to strengthen Turkish auto, steel sectors

‘Made in EU’ policy expected to strengthen Turkish auto, steel sectors
Airports serve nearly 33 mln passengers in January-February

Airports serve nearly 33 mln passengers in January-February
Rapidly rising oil and gas prices show no signs of letting up

Rapidly rising oil and gas prices show no signs of letting up
WORLD Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Bahrain's interior ministry said on March 8 that an Iranian drone attack damaged a water desalination plant, accusing Tehran of "randomly" targeting civilian infrastructure.
ECONOMY Central Bank set to decide about interest rates this week

Central Bank set to decide about interest rates this week

The Central Bank of Türkiye’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will convene on March 12 to determine the key interest rate, at a time when conflict in the Middle East is unsettling global markets.

SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿