Airports serve nearly 33 mln passengers in January-February

Airports serve nearly 33 mln passengers in January-February

ISTANBUL
Airports serve nearly 33 mln passengers in January-February

Türkiye’s airports handled nearly 33 million passengers in January and February, including direct transit travelers, according to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Citing figures from the State Airports Authority (DHMİ), Uraloğlu said domestic passenger traffic reached 15.26 million, while international traffic stood at 17.59 million. Combined with transit passengers, the total number of travelers served across the country’s airports climbed to 32.88 million. Compared with the same period in 2025, overall passenger traffic rose 7.7 percent.

Aircraft movements also increased. In the first two months of the year, 133,559 flights operated on domestic routes and 115,767 on international routes. Including overflights, total traffic reached 338,175 — a 4.1 percent rise year-on-year.

Istanbul Airport remained the busiest hub, welcoming 12.77 million passengers in January and February. Of this, 2.49 million were domestic travelers and more than 10.27 million flew on international routes, according to the minister.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul served 7.91 million passengers over the two-month period. Domestic traffic accounted for 3.3 million, while international passengers numbered 4.61 million.

Airports serving tourism hubs across the country handled 4.14 million passengers in total, including 2.64 million on domestic flights and 1.5 million on international services, Uraloğlu said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dozens wounded in Bahrain as Gulf suffers missile, drone attacks

Dozens wounded in Bahrain as Gulf suffers missile, drone attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dozens wounded in Bahrain as Gulf suffers missile, drone attacks

    Dozens wounded in Bahrain as Gulf suffers missile, drone attacks

  2. Iran names Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father as supreme leader

    Iran names Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father as supreme leader

  3. Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

    Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

  4. Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

    Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

  5. Israel military says struck Iran Guards 'space force' HQ

    Israel military says struck Iran Guards 'space force' HQ
Recommended
Central Bank set to decide about interest rates this week

Central Bank set to decide about interest rates this week
Turkcell posts double-digit revenue growth in 2025

Turkcell posts double-digit revenue growth in 2025
Manufacturing sector leads in investment incentives

Manufacturing sector leads in investment incentives
‘Made in EU’ policy expected to strengthen Turkish auto, steel sectors

‘Made in EU’ policy expected to strengthen Turkish auto, steel sectors
Rapidly rising oil and gas prices show no signs of letting up

Rapidly rising oil and gas prices show no signs of letting up
Google gives CEO new pay deal worth up to $692 million

Google gives CEO new pay deal worth up to $692 million
WORLD Dozens wounded in Bahrain as Gulf suffers missile, drone attacks

Dozens wounded in Bahrain as Gulf suffers missile, drone attacks

Bahrain said Monday that an Iranian drone attack on the island of Sitra injured 32 people overnight, as Gulf nations reported new attacks with Tehran pressing its retaliatory strikes across the region.
ECONOMY Central Bank set to decide about interest rates this week

Central Bank set to decide about interest rates this week

The Central Bank of Türkiye’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will convene on March 12 to determine the key interest rate, at a time when conflict in the Middle East is unsettling global markets.

SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿