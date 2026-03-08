Airports serve nearly 33 mln passengers in January-February

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s airports handled nearly 33 million passengers in January and February, including direct transit travelers, according to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Citing figures from the State Airports Authority (DHMİ), Uraloğlu said domestic passenger traffic reached 15.26 million, while international traffic stood at 17.59 million. Combined with transit passengers, the total number of travelers served across the country’s airports climbed to 32.88 million. Compared with the same period in 2025, overall passenger traffic rose 7.7 percent.

Aircraft movements also increased. In the first two months of the year, 133,559 flights operated on domestic routes and 115,767 on international routes. Including overflights, total traffic reached 338,175 — a 4.1 percent rise year-on-year.

Istanbul Airport remained the busiest hub, welcoming 12.77 million passengers in January and February. Of this, 2.49 million were domestic travelers and more than 10.27 million flew on international routes, according to the minister.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul served 7.91 million passengers over the two-month period. Domestic traffic accounted for 3.3 million, while international passengers numbered 4.61 million.

Airports serving tourism hubs across the country handled 4.14 million passengers in total, including 2.64 million on domestic flights and 1.5 million on international services, Uraloğlu said.