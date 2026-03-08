Turkcell posts double-digit revenue growth in 2025

ISTANBUL

Turkcell reported that its consolidated revenues climbed 10.7 percent year-on-year to 241 billion Turkish Liras.

The company’s EBITDA margin expanded by 1.2 percentage points to reach 43.1 percent, while profit from continuing operations rose 22.6 percent to 17.8 billion liras.

Net income, however, fell to 17.6 billion liras in 2025, down from 30.79 billion lira a year earlier.

Turkcell continued to expand its customer base, adding 809,000 net subscribers in the mobile segment, bringing its total to 39.1 million. The company also achieved a record 2.4 million net postpaid subscriber additions — the highest in its 26-year history — lifting its postpaid base to 31.5 million.

The company’s Techfin division outpaced overall group growth, with revenues rising 21.1 percent.

“We closed 2025 with solid and healthy results,” said CEO Ali Taha Koç. “In 2026, we will maintain an ambitious investment pace aligned with long-term value creation. While preserving leadership in our core business, we will intensify investments in data centers and cloud, 5G, fiber infrastructure and renewable energy.”

Turkcell expects revenue growth of 5–7 percent in 2026, with its data center and cloud business projected to expand by 18–20 percent, he said.

Koç also highlighted Turkcell’s success in the 5G spectrum auction held in October, 2025, where the operator secured 160 MHz — the widest frequency allocation among competitors, about 25 percent more than its nearest rival.

Koç said that Turkcell will launch its 5G service starting April 1.