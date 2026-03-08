Manufacturing sector leads in investment incentives

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s new incentive system, designed to strengthen the country’s production capacity, placed the manufacturing industry at the forefront last year with certified projects amounting to 527 billion Turkish Liras in fixed investments.

The energy sector followed with 379 billion liras, making both industries the most supported under the scheme.

Implemented within the framework of the 2030 Industry and Technology Strategy, the system adopts a more selective and targeted approach to boost production, employment, exports and investment. It has been structured under the Century of Türkiye Development Initiative and the Sectoral and Regional Incentive System.

In 2025, a total of 7,354 investment projects were certified, with planned investments reaching 1.3 trillion liras and employment targets set at 152,298. Of these projects, 3,514 were supported under the regional incentive system, 1,029 under the general system, 23 as strategic investments, 2,099 as target investments and 680 as priority investments.

Within manufacturing, 5,185 incentive certificates were issued, corresponding to 527 billion liras in investments and employment for 103,574 people.

The services sector, covering transportation, tourism, trade and storage, education, health and municipal infrastructure, accounted for 942 incentive certificates. These projects aim to generate 276 billion liras in investments and create 36,334 jobs.

In the energy sector, 611 certificates were issued for electricity generation projects, with planned investments of 379 billion liras and employment for 1,831 people.