Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units

ISTANBUL

The combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles plunged 5.3 percent annually to 106,238 units in June, according to data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD).

The contraction in the market continued for the third month in a row, with sales falling 22.3 percent in April and 10 percent in May.

Passenger car sales were down 3.6 percent year-on-year to 87,858 last month after declining 8.2 percent in May.

The light commercial vehicle market shrank 12.6 percent as sales stood at 18,380 units in June.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales surged 112 percent from June 2023 to 8,335, accounting for 9.5 percent of the market.

From January to June, the EV market expanded by 176 percent year-on-year to 39,405 units.

Türkiye’s first indigenous EV maker Togg delivered 1,733 cars in June, while its sales amounted to a total of 13,021 units in the first half of this year.

U.S. carmaker Tesla delivered 2,670 vehicles in June and 3,082 in the January-June period.

Fiat was the market leader with more than 71,000 sales, including passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, followed by Renault at 65,000.

Ford sold nearly 45,000 vehicles in the first half of 2024, while Volkswagen ranked fourth in sales at around 42,000 units.

Sales by Chinese Chery stood at 34,500, according to ODMD data.

In the first half, the local auto market grew 3.7 percent annually to 577,981, with passenger car sales rising 7.3 percent to 462,955 units.