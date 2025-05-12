Auto production contracts 2 percent in January-April

ISTANBUL
Auto production contracts 2 percent in January-April

A total of 464,290 vehicles were produced in Türkiye in the January-April period, marking a 2 percent decline from a year ago, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD).

Local companies’ passenger car output also fell 2 percent year-on-year in the first four months of 2025 to 295,377 units, while total commercial vehicle production dropped 3 percent annually, with light commercial vehicle output down 1 percent.

Including tractors, the auto market’s production was 475,212 units.

In the first four months of the year, carmakers worked at 66 percent capacity, said the association. This was 67 percent for the passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Despite a 5 percent growth in the total vehicle market, the share of imported cars reached 70.6 percent, while in commercial vehicles, this neared 81 percent in April, declining slightly from the previous month’s 82.7 percent.

In April, a total of 105,352 vehicles were sold in Türkiye.

From January to April, carmakers exported 333,352 vehicles, almost unchanged compared to the same period of last year.

Passenger car shipments to foreign markets were down 6 percent year-on-year, while light commercial vehicle exports rose 9 percent.

In the first four months of 2025, the automotive industry’s exports amounted to $12.5 billion, rising 5 percent from a year ago.

Erdoğan announces milestone as PKK declares dissolution

Erdoğan announces milestone as PKK declares dissolution
﻿