Auto industry’s production increases 1.7 percent in May

Auto industry’s production increases 1.7 percent in May

ISTANBUL
Auto industry’s production increases 1.7 percent in May

Turkish automakers produced a total of 134,205 vehicles in May, marking a 1.7 percent increase from a year ago, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD).

 

Last month, passenger car production, however, plunged 13.1 percent year-on-year to 79,806 units.

 

In the first five months of 2025, the industry’s output fell 1.4 percent compared to the same period of last year to 598,495 with passenger car production dropping 4.3 percent annually to 375,183, said the association.

 

The auto market expanded by 3.1 percent in January-May annually with a total of 506,592 vehicles sold. Passenger car sales increased by 5.1 percent during the same period from a year ago to 394,327 units.

 

The share of imported passenger cars in the local market was 71.6 percent in May, up from 70.6 percent in the previous month.

 

The auto industry’s exports rose by 9.4 percent year-on-year in January-May to reach $16.4 billion, while passenger cars generated $4.78 billion in export revenues, up 9.4 percent.

 

Carmakers shipped a total of 440,221 vehicles to foreign markets in the first five months of 2025, pointing to a 5.3 percent annual increase with passenger car shipments declining 5.9 percent year-on-year to 253,291, showed OSD data.

 

In May alone, the auto industry’s total export revenues amounted to $3.88 billion, up 22.5 percent from a year ago. Passenger car exports rose by 15.1 percent from a year earlier to $1.2 billion.

Türkiye, industry ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

    G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

  2. Netanyahu says assassination of Iran's leader would end conflict

    Netanyahu says assassination of Iran's leader would end conflict

  3. Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

    Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

  4. Israeli attack on Tehran hits Iran state TV during live broadcast

    Israeli attack on Tehran hits Iran state TV during live broadcast

  5. US warship reported heading toward Mideast as Iran, Israel fight

    US warship reported heading toward Mideast as Iran, Israel fight
Recommended
Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased
Current account balance posts $7.8 billion deficit in April

Current account balance posts $7.8 billion deficit in April
Budget produces 235 billion Turkish Liras surplus in May

Budget produces 235 billion Turkish Liras surplus in May
Retail sales surges 11.5 percent annually

Retail sales surges 11.5 percent annually
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improved, shows survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improved, shows survey
China factory output slumps in May as trade war pressures bit

China factory output slumps in May as trade war pressures bit
WORLD G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

The Group of Seven summit began in Canada on June 16 with world leaders scrambling to contain the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program, with U.S. President Donald Trump reiterating his call for the two nations to start negotiating.
ECONOMY Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Transit fees for international vessels passing through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits will be increased by 15 percent to $5.83 per ton, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdülkadir Uraloğlu has announced.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿