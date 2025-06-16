Auto industry’s production increases 1.7 percent in May

ISTANBUL

Turkish automakers produced a total of 134,205 vehicles in May, marking a 1.7 percent increase from a year ago, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD).

Last month, passenger car production, however, plunged 13.1 percent year-on-year to 79,806 units.

In the first five months of 2025, the industry’s output fell 1.4 percent compared to the same period of last year to 598,495 with passenger car production dropping 4.3 percent annually to 375,183, said the association.

The auto market expanded by 3.1 percent in January-May annually with a total of 506,592 vehicles sold. Passenger car sales increased by 5.1 percent during the same period from a year ago to 394,327 units.

The share of imported passenger cars in the local market was 71.6 percent in May, up from 70.6 percent in the previous month.

The auto industry’s exports rose by 9.4 percent year-on-year in January-May to reach $16.4 billion, while passenger cars generated $4.78 billion in export revenues, up 9.4 percent.

Carmakers shipped a total of 440,221 vehicles to foreign markets in the first five months of 2025, pointing to a 5.3 percent annual increase with passenger car shipments declining 5.9 percent year-on-year to 253,291, showed OSD data.

In May alone, the auto industry’s total export revenues amounted to $3.88 billion, up 22.5 percent from a year ago. Passenger car exports rose by 15.1 percent from a year earlier to $1.2 billion.