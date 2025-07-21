Authority uncovers $1.35 bln in undeclared e-commerce revenue

ANKARA

The Revenue Administration (GİB) has identified 44.5 billion Turkish Liras (approximately $1.35 billion) in undeclared income generated through e-commerce platforms between 2021 and 2024.

The investigation revealed that 17,104 individuals earned substantial income via online sales but failed to report it for taxation.

In one striking case, a single person conducted nearly 896,000 transactions in 2021, generating 135 million liras in revenue — yet declared only 13 million liras, leaving a 122 million liras discrepancy.

Authorities have begun inviting these individuals to voluntarily amend their tax declarations. So far, 3,147 taxpayers have complied, declaring 2 billion liras in income. Additionally, 276 declarations were received from 190 previously unregistered individuals, accounting for 83 million liras in newly reported earnings.

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek emphasized the government’s commitment to combating tax evasion in the digital economy, stating, “We will not allow tax losses in a digitalized world. Everyone earning income through e-commerce platforms must pay their taxes.”

To strengthen oversight, Türkiye introduced a 1 percent withholding tax on e-commerce payments starting January 1, 2025 — a move expected to bolster compliance and reduce unregistered activity.