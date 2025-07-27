Authority dismisses wheat supply shortage claims

ANKARA

In response to recent social media claims suggesting that Türkiye has become dependent on wheat imports, the country's Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) has issued a statement asserting that Türkiye remains self-sufficient in wheat production.

The DMM addressed allegations that the country’s wheat harvest has dropped to 18 million tons and that it would need to import 7–10 million tons. The agency labeled these statements as misleading and inaccurate, emphasizing that they distort Türkiye’s production capacity and trade structure.

According to the DMM, Türkiye has consistently ranked first globally in wheat flour exports and second in pasta exports since 2005.

The country’s average annual wheat production stands at 20–21 million tons, with the 2025 forecast at 19.6 million tons, despite regional droughts. Domestic consumption is estimated at 19–20 million tons, indicating no supply deficit.

The DMM clarified that wheat imports are primarily conducted under the Inward Processing Regime (DİR), allowing imported wheat to be processed into products such as flour, pasta and bulgur for export purposes, thereby generating foreign currency income.

The statement also criticized comparisons with early Republican-era data, noting that wheat yield per decare has increased from 93 kg in 1938–1942 to 300 kg today, reflecting significant agricultural advancements.