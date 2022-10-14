Türkiye, Russia to study Putin’s gas hub proposal

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Oct. 14 Türkiye and Russia have instructed their respective energy authorities to immediately begin technical studies on a Russian proposal that would turn Türkiye into a gas hub for Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has floated the idea of exporting more gas through the Turk Stream gas pipeline running beneath the Black Sea to Türkiye after gas deliveries to Germany through the Baltic Sea’s Nord Stream pipeline were halted.

Erdoğan said Russian and Turkish energy authorities would work together to designate the best location for a gas distribution center, adding that Türkiye’s Thrace region, bordering Greece and Bulgaria appeared to be the best spot.

“Together with Mr. Putin, we have instructed our Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and the relevant institution on the Russian side to work together,” Erdogan said. “They will conduct this study. Wherever the most appropriate place is, we will hopefully establish this distribution center there.”