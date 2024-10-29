Authorities detain over 200 ISIL suspects

ANKARA

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced the arrest of 216 suspects in coordinated operations across 45 provinces targeting ISIL operatives.

The large-scale security operation, which included the major cities of Ankara, Istanbul and İzmir, was conducted with the assistance of chief public prosecutor's offices and law enforcement, Yerlikaya said in an X post on Oct. 28.

The detainees are accused of previously engaging in activities within the ranks of ISIL and providing financial support to the organization, according to Yerlikaya’s statement.

Authorities have opened investigations into the suspects' involvement, aiming to dismantle networks providing operational and financial support to ISIL within Türkiye.

The country has faced a series of ISIL-linked attacks in recent years, including the one on a Catholic church in Istanbul in January.

In 2023, Turkish intelligence forces killed then-ISIL leader Abu Hussein al-Qurashi in Syria. He had been appointed as the group's chief in November 2022 after the death of its previous leader.