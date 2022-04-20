Austrian ‘enfant terrible’ of art Hermann Nitsch dies aged 83

  • April 20 2022 07:00:00

Austrian ‘enfant terrible’ of art Hermann Nitsch dies aged 83

VIENNA 
Austrian ‘enfant terrible’ of art Hermann Nitsch dies aged 83

Austrian artist Hermann Nitsch, famous for his paintings and performances using human blood and animal carcasses, has died at age 83, his family said on April 19. Nitsch died at a hospital in Lower Austria province on April 18, his niece told AFP.

“Hermann Nitsch died peacefully at the age of 83 after a serious illness,” a statement from the family said.

Nitsch was part of the “Actionists,” a radical 1960s avant-garde movement known for skinning animal carcasses, tying up human bodies and using blood, mud and urine in their works.

The Austrian enfant terrible was best known for his long-running Orgies Mysteries Theater a performance-based show representing slaughters and religious sacrifices.

Nitsch’s more recent shows included an exhibition in Sicily, Italy, in 2015, which featured dead animals on crucifixes, and led to animal rights groups to accuse him of blasphemy and inciting violence.

His wife Rita Nitsch told AFP at the time “that this kind of small ruckus is always part of (his work)... But quality has triumphed over the polemic.”

Nitsch has two museums devoted to his work in Austria and one in Italy.

Art,

TURKEY HDP submits defense over closure case

HDP submits defense over closure case
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals

    Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals

  2. Operation Claw-Lock continues as planned: Ministry

    Operation Claw-Lock continues as planned: Ministry

  3. U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

    U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

  4. Ukraine gets warplanes as Mariupol officer warns facing ’last days’

    Ukraine gets warplanes as Mariupol officer warns facing ’last days’

  5. Istanbul’s Şişli named most-developed district in Turkey

    Istanbul’s Şişli named most-developed district in Turkey
Recommended
Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities

Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities
Sabancı Museum brings David Hockney exhibition

Sabancı Museum brings David Hockney exhibition
Late US justice Ginsburg’s collectibles up for auction to benefit opera

Late US justice Ginsburg’s collectibles up for auction to benefit opera
TCM Film Festival returns to Hollywood

TCM Film Festival returns to Hollywood
Romanian piano legend Radu Lupu dies aged 76

Romanian piano legend Radu Lupu dies aged 76
Pera Museum features works from Nobel Collection

Pera Museum features works from Nobel Collection
WORLD Solomons signed China security pact ‘with our eyes open’: PM

Solomons signed China security pact ‘with our eyes open’: PM

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Wednesday his government signed a controversial security pact with China "with our eyes open" but refused to say when it may be published.

ECONOMY IMF cuts global GDP growth forecast to 3.6 pct amid war

IMF cuts global GDP growth forecast to 3.6 pct amid war

The International Monetary Fund on April 19 downgraded the outlook for the world economy this year and next, blaming Russia’s war in Ukraine for disrupting global commerce, pushing up oil prices, threatening food supplies and increasing uncertainty already heightened by the coronavirus and its variants.
SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.