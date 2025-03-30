Australian PM lures voters with supermarket crackdown

Australian PM lures voters with supermarket crackdown

SYDNEY
Australian PM lures voters with supermarket crackdown

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised on Sunday to outlaw supermarket price gouging with the threat of heavy fines, ahead of a tightly fought May 3 general election.

The supermarket crackdown and a surprise income tax cut are among a string of government proposals to ease the cost of living, which voters consistently cite as a top concern.

Surveys show the center-left government and conservative opposition running neck-and-neck in the election race.

"Australians deserve a fair go at the checkout. We will hold the big supermarket chains to account," Albanese told reporters, promising to introduce legislation this year.

Asked how abuses would be addressed, he promised "heavy fines to make sure that they know that if they're ripping people off, then they're in the gun to pay a heavy penalty."

The government would set up a task force with representatives from the Treasury, competition regulators and consumer groups to decide on action, Albanese said.

Australia was looking at overseas examples of regulating unfair pricing, he said, including in Britain and the European Union.

Australia has one of the most concentrated grocery sectors in the world, with big players Coles and Woolworths enjoying considerable power to set prices for consumers and suppliers.

Competition regulators said in a report this month that the two companies enjoyed growing profit margins and had "limited incentive to compete vigorously with each other on price."

Annual consumer price inflation was 2.4 percent in the final quarter of 2024, after peaking at 7.8 percent in 2022.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows determination for terror-free Türkiye

Erdoğan vows determination for terror-free Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows determination for terror-free Türkiye

    Erdoğan vows determination for terror-free Türkiye

  2. Trump slams Putin’s proposal for 'transitional administration' in Ukraine

    Trump slams Putin’s proposal for 'transitional administration' in Ukraine

  3. Airbus seeks increased cooperation with Türkiye

    Airbus seeks increased cooperation with Türkiye

  4. CHP launches nationwide campaign for İmamoğlu's release, polls

    CHP launches nationwide campaign for İmamoğlu's release, polls

  5. Türkiye welcomes Eid holiday with prayers and festivities

    Türkiye welcomes Eid holiday with prayers and festivities
Recommended
Drought poses significant risks to Türkiye’s energy security

Drought poses significant risks to Türkiye’s energy security
March consumer price inflation seen at 2.9 percent

March consumer price inflation seen at 2.9 percent
Türkiye sees record high in daily exports, says Minister

Türkiye sees record high in daily exports, says Minister
$9.3 billion worth of investment in pipeline in key industries

$9.3 billion worth of investment in pipeline in key industries
Şimşek dismisses claims about his involvement in İmamoğlu investigation

Şimşek dismisses claims about his involvement in İmamoğlu investigation
Meloni urges reasoned EU approach to Washington tariffs

Meloni urges 'reasoned' EU approach to Washington tariffs
Trump says he couldnt care less if auto prices rise

Trump says 'he couldn't care less' if auto prices rise
WORLD Trump slams Putin’s proposal for transitional administration in Ukraine

Trump slams Putin’s proposal for 'transitional administration' in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed strong frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that he was “very angry” over Putin’s lack of confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

ECONOMY Drought poses significant risks to Türkiye’s energy security

Drought poses significant risks to Türkiye’s energy security

Hydropower plays a crucial role in Türkiye's energy supply security, according to Yusuf Günay, president of H2DER and founding president of Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿