Australia to set fuel efficiency standards 

Australia to set fuel efficiency standards 

SYDNEY
Australia to set fuel efficiency standards

Australia unveiled plans yesterday to set mandatory fuel efficiency standards, matching long-existing rules in other advanced economies in a bid to get high-polluting gas guzzlers off the road.

Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said a "New Vehicle Efficiency Standard" would be introduced by 2025, ending decades of footdragging and debate about the policy.

"The United States has had a similar policy in place for fifty years," Bowen said. "Australia still stands alongside Russia as one of the only advanced economies without the Standard."

"This is costing families and businesses thousands of dollars at the petrol pump," he said.

Australia currently has no mandatory fuel efficiency standards for new vehicles.

In a 2022 study, the Australia Institute think tank suggested that the lack of an efficiency standard was costing the country billions of dollars on fuel, and meant vehicles were 30 percent more polluting than vehicles in the United States.

Advocates have blamed climate-sceptic governments, as well as lobbying from oil refiners and car dealerships for repeatedly scuppering reforms.

They hope the new fuel standard will make petrol vehicles more efficient but also catalyse slow sales of electric vehicles.

According to International Energy Agency data, 33,000 electric vehicles were sold in Australia in 2022. That compares to 73,000 in the Netherlands, which has about eight million fewer people.

Australia also has a few thousand electric car charging points, a small fraction of the number in the United States or Europe.

The incumbent centre-left government has vowed to cut carbon emissions by 43 percent before 2030, when compared to 2005 levels.

pollution,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case
LATEST NEWS

  1. S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

    S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

  2. FM says Israel 'seeks more land not security'

    FM says Israel 'seeks more land not security'

  3. Message in the air: Food for the souls

    Message in the air: Food for the souls

  4. Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

    Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

  5. Fresh US Senate border-Ukraine bill faces Republican buzzsaw

    Fresh US Senate border-Ukraine bill faces Republican buzzsaw
Recommended
S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case
Economists pilloried for getting forecasts wrong

Economists pilloried for getting forecasts wrong
Inflation, industrial output data to be released this week

Inflation, industrial output data to be released this week
Vehicle sales remain strong, show industry data

Vehicle sales remain strong, show industry data
Floating solar catches have huge potential: Official

Floating solar catches have huge potential: Official
OPEC+ sticks to its strategy to reduce output

OPEC+ sticks to its strategy to reduce output
WORLD Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

The death toll from central Chile's blazing wildfires climbed to at least 112 people on Sunday, after President Gabriel Boric warned the number would rise "significantly" as teams search gutted neighborhoods.
ECONOMY S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

A South Korean court acquitted Samsung Electronics chief Lee Jae-yong on Monday of a raft of crimes linked to a controversial 2015 merger, Lee's lawyers said.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿