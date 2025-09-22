Australia to reform telecoms over emergency call outage

Australia to reform telecoms over emergency call outage

MELBOURNE
Australia to reform telecoms over emergency call outage

Australia Monday foreshadowed changes to the country's telecommunications industry after a major company’s failure to connect hundreds of emergency calls last week was linked to four deaths.

Optus, Australia’s second-largest telecom company, blamed a “technical failure” on Sept. 18 for 624 calls failing to connect to emergency services.

Optus was fined more than 12 million Australia dollars ($8 million) for failing to meet emergency call rules during another network outage on Nov. 8, 2023.

Telstra, Australia’s largest telecom company, was fined AU$3 million ($2 million) in December last year for failing to comply with emergency call rules during a technical disruption at its “0-0-0” call center.

Communications Minister Anika Wells said Monday the Australian Communications and Media Authority, the industry watchdog, was investigating what went wrong last week.

 

“We’re going to be considered about our response, but there will be consequences for Telstra and the broader telecommunications sector. Optus will be held accountable for this failure,” she added.

The calls failed in the Northern Territory and in the states of Western Australia, South Australia and New South Wales.

A 74-year-old man and a 49-year-old man died in Perth. A 68-year-old woman and 8-week-old boy died in Adelaide.

Police said the outage was “unlikely to have contributed” to the boy’s death since his grandmother immediately used another phone to call an ambulance after her Optus phone failed.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he expected Optus would consider replacing the company’s chief executive.

reform,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Unification Church leader arrested in South Korea

Unification Church leader arrested in South Korea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Unification Church leader arrested in South Korea

    Unification Church leader arrested in South Korea

  2. Drone flights 'most serious attack' on Danish infrastructure, PM says

    Drone flights 'most serious attack' on Danish infrastructure, PM says

  3. Eurozone business activity growth hits 16-month high

    Eurozone business activity growth hits 16-month high

  4. UN slams 'systematic' Russian torture of Ukraine civilians

    UN slams 'systematic' Russian torture of Ukraine civilians

  5. Trump ties autism risk to Tylenol as scientists urge caution

    Trump ties autism risk to Tylenol as scientists urge caution
Recommended
Eurozone business activity growth hits 16-month high

Eurozone business activity growth hits 16-month high
OECD lifts Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2 percent

OECD lifts Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2 percent
OECD ups world economic outlook as tariffs contained, for now

OECD ups world economic outlook as tariffs contained, for now
Most of fastest-growing companies based in Ankara

Most of fastest-growing companies based in Ankara
Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation
Tariff changes may redraw competition in auto market

Tariff changes may redraw competition in auto market
Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study

Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study
WORLD Unification Church leader arrested in South Korea

Unification Church leader arrested in South Korea

The Unification Church leader was arrested Tuesday in South Korea over allegations of bribery linked to a former first lady, including luxury gifts, prosecutors said.
ECONOMY Eurozone business activity growth hits 16-month high

Eurozone business activity growth hits 16-month high

Business activity in the eurozone rose in September, with the pace of expansion hitting a 16-month high, a key survey showed on Tuesday.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿