‘Attila’ opera makes İzmir premier

İZMİR

The İzmir State Opera and Ballet (İZDOB) brings Giuseppe Verdi’s “Attila” to the city for the first time, showcasing the legendary tale of the Hun Emperor.

A work from Verdi’s early period, “Attila” narrates the powerful story of the fearsome ruler. With a libretto by Temistocle Solera, the opera combines Verdi’s intense musicality with dramatic storytelling.

İZDOB has paid close attention to historical details in set, costume and makeup design while its artists have undergone an intensive rehearsal process.

Following its premiere on March 15, the production will have performances on March 17, 20, and 22, as well as April 10, 12, and 14, at the Necdet Aydın Stage of the Bornova Culture and Arts Center. Renowned Italian bass Gianluca Margheri will star in the title role.

Margheri, who takes on the role of Attila in the premiere, said:

“This is my first time performing in Türkiye, and also my debut as Attila.”

Specializing in the Bel Canto repertoire, Margheri has mainly performed operas by Rossini, Bellini, and Donizetti. Since “Attila” is one of Verdi’s early works, he finds it quite close to the Bel Canto tradition.

“Technically, I sing ‘Attila’ the same way I would sing Donizetti. The techniques and styles are very similar,” he explained. “This is my second Verdi opera, and I’m thrilled to have this opportunity.”

Margheri, visiting İzmir for the first time, added that he was excited to experience Turkish culture.

‘Playing Attila came naturally to me’

Another artist taking on the role of Attila is veteran İZDOB performer Teyfik Rodos, who has been in the profession for 35 years.

Describing Attila as a demanding yet rewarding role, Rodos said: “Attila is a very powerful character and playing him wasn’t difficult for me, it is in our blood. He is ambitious, relentless and driven by a desire to rule the world. Bringing such a figure to life through music is an incredible experience. It takes time to embody the character, requiring constant rehearsal. After an extensive preparation process, we have created a strong production.”

Collaborating with designer Gülden Sayıl for the set and costumes, stage director Yiğit Günsoy noted that they aimed to stay true to the historical essence of the period in their staging.

The opera focuses on the final days of Attila’s life, portraying a leader surrounded by enemies. Günsoy explained: “Odabella seeks vengeance for her father, Foresto is furious over the invasion of Italy and the Roman general resents Attila for seizing control of the land. Together, they plot to assassinate him on his wedding night. While historical records confirm Attila’s death that night, the cause remains uncertain. Some believe he drank excessively and died from internal bleeding, while others suspect poisoning. The opera dramatizes these events through a gripping narrative.”

With Tulio Gagliardo as conductor, the production features set and costume design by Gülden Sayıl, choral direction by Ahmet Kahyaoğlu, choreography by Şebnem Şenel and lighting design by İnan Sefer.

The role of Attila is shared by Margheri, Doğukan Özkan, Rodos and Volkan Şen. Odabella is portrayed by Dilruba Bilgi, Sevinç Demirağ and Burçin Savigne, while Burak Dabakoğlu and Muzaffer Soydan perform as Foresto. Murat Duyan and Cengiz Sayın alternate as Ezio, Sabri Çapanoğlu and Başar Ünal as Pope Leo and Fırat Halavut and Barış Veral as Uldino.