Athens has no right to appoint Muslims' chief mufti, says Erdoğan

  • April 16 2021 15:25:54

Athens has no right to appoint Muslims' chief mufti, says Erdoğan

ANKARA
Athens has no right to appoint Muslims chief mufti, says Erdoğan

Athens has "no right" to appoint the chief Islamic cleric, or mufti, of Muslims living in Greece according to the Treaty of
Lausanne, Turkey's president said on April 16. 

"How can you do that? We don't appoint the patriarch," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters in the metropolis Istanbul.

Erdoğan said Greece does not pay the "necessary care" for the citizenship of the 150,000 Turks living in Western Thrace, most of whom are Muslim.

He stressed that only officials of this group, such as muftis and imams, could choose a chief mufti in Greece.

"However, unfortunately, Greece can't tolerate this and doesn't give such authority to our (Turks in Western Trace) muftis and imams there, and is going to appoint them as if they were its own civil servants, as if they were its own religious officials," he said.

The election of muftis is regulated by the 1913 Treaty of Athens, a Greek-Ottoman pact that was implemented by Athens in 1920.

But in 1991, in violation of international law, Greece annulled its law regarding the treaty and unlawfully started to appoint muftis.

The muftis appointed by Greece have since usurped local Muslims’ right of jurisdiction on family and inheritance matters.

The majority of Muslim Turks in Western Thrace do not recognize muftis appointed by Greece and instead rightfully elect their muftis.

Greece, however, has refused to recognize elected muftis since 1991 and authorities have placed some clerics on trial.

Erdogan, Diplomacy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, Greek ministers clash at heated news event

    Turkish, Greek ministers clash at heated news event

  2. Regulation for use of e-scooter enters into force

    Regulation for use of e-scooter enters into force

  3. Turkish Airlines suspends Russia flights

    Turkish Airlines suspends Russia flights

  4. ‘Salt Bae’ slapped with $5 mln copyright suit over artwork of chef

    ‘Salt Bae’ slapped with $5 mln copyright suit over artwork of chef

  5. Turkish Central Bank to ban use of cryptos in payments

    Turkish Central Bank to ban use of cryptos in payments
Recommended
NATOs maritime patrol aircraft arrives in Turkey

NATO's maritime patrol aircraft arrives in Turkey
Turkish, Greek ministers clash at heated news event

Turkish, Greek ministers clash at heated news event
Turkey vows continued dialogue with Greece

Turkey vows continued dialogue with Greece
Turkey ramping up ‘vaccine diplomacy,’ says health minister

Turkey ramping up ‘vaccine diplomacy,’ says health minister
Turkey gives US non-paper on roadmap to proceed on bilateral ties: FM

Turkey gives US non-paper on roadmap to proceed on bilateral ties: FM
US cancels Black Sea deployment of two warships: Turkey

US cancels Black Sea deployment of two warships: Turkey
WORLD US imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for malign actions

US imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for 'malign' actions

The United States on April 15 imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market, to punish it for interfering in last year’s U.S. election, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions.
ECONOMY Short-term external debt stock at $141.2 bln

Short-term external debt stock at $141.2 bln

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $141.2 billion as of the end of this February, official data showed on April 16. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş ordered to pay $2.1 mln for ex-manager Avcı

Beşiktaş ordered to pay $2.1 mln for ex-manager Avcı

Beşiktaş football club on April 15 was ordered to pay 17.3 million Turkish liras ($2.1 million) for their former manager Abdullah Avcı as compensation for the termination of his contract.