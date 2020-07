At least six dead after migrant boat sinks in Lake Van

VAN

A boat that sank on Lake Van in eastern Turkey is believed to have been carrying 55-60 migrants, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on July 1, adding that six bodies had been recovered so far.

Speaking to reporters in the eastern province of Van, the minister said that 11 people in connection to the incident have been detained.

Soylu said that search and rescue operations are ongoing.