At least 5 killed, 25 injured in Istanbul bus accident

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

At least five people died and 25 others got injured in a bus accident in Istanbul on Aug. 9.

A passenger bus crashed into a wall of an overpass at the Istanbul Northern Marmara Motorway.

The health condition of 10 among the injured, including three children, is serious, according to local authorities.

Police have initiated an investigation, and further details are awaited.