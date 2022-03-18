At least 13 terrorists neutralized in two days

ISTANBUL

Security forces have “neutralized” 13 terrorists in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry has announced.

In a statement released yesterday, the ministry said that three PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralized in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone in northern Syria.

Separately, eight YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized in northern Syria, according to a statement released on March 16. The terrorists targeted were preparing to attack the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.