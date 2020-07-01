Astana group calls for political solution in Syria on first online meeting

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on July 1 that protecting Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity are priorities, during a video conference with his Russian and Iranian counterparts about the war-torn country.

"Maintaining the political unity and territorial integrity of Syria, the establishment of calm on the ground and a lasting solution to the conflict are our priority," Erdoğan said in a televised opening address.

"We'll continue to do our best to provide peace, security and stability in our neighbor Syria," he said.

The trilateral meeting is ongoing with the attendance of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

For his part, Rouhani said there is "no military solution" for Syria. "The Islamic republic believes the only solution to the Syrian crisis is political and not a military solution.”

"We continue to support the inter-Syrian dialogue and underline our determination to fight the terrorism of Daesh, Al-Qaeda and other related groups,” Rouhani added, using the Arabic acronym for the ISIL.

The leaders convened on a digital platform as part of the Astana Group meetings that aim to end the armed conflict and start a process for a political solution in Syria.

The Astana Group was founded in early 2018 and the three countries hosted summits in rotation. The next summit had to be held in Iran but was canceled due to the novel coronavirus.



The most important issues to be discussed by the leaders is the ongoing conflict in the Idlib province of Syria where a truce is in place since March 5, the return of the Syrian refugees to home and the third round constitutional committee slated to be occurred in late August in Geneva.