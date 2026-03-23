Aşık Veysel museum draws 58,000 visitors in nine months

SİVAS

A museum dedicated to renowned Turkish folk poet Aşık Veysel Şatıroğlu welcomed nearly 58,000 visitors since opening last year in the central Anatolian province of Sivas.

The Aşık Veysel Şatıroğlu and Regional Musical Instruments Museum, built by the Sivas Municipality with support from the Central Anatolia Development Agency (ORAN), opened its doors on June 15, 2025, in the 27 Haziran National Garden.

The museum takes visitors on an emotional journey through the life of the celebrated bard, featuring personal items such as his jacket, walking stick and fedora, alongside digital materials aimed at introducing his legacy to future generations. Visitors can explore the museum while listening to his folk songs.

Sivas Mayor Adem Uzun said the poet, who died on March 21, 1973, is a shared cultural value not only for Sivas but for all humanity.

“Aşık Veysel conveyed messages of love to all humanity through the eyes of his heart, despite being visually impaired. His message of love continues to resonate around the world,” Uzun said.

He also noted that the poet’s death coincides with Nevruz, a festival symbolizing nature and renewal. “Nevruz represents nature, soil, flowers and trees. It is meaningful that a nature-loving figure like Aşık Veysel passed away on such a day,” he added.

Uzun said the municipality decided to build the museum to honor the poet’s importance to both the city and humanity, adding that the museum has since become a popular destination where visitors experience emotional moments.

He highlighted that the museum includes Veysel’s poetry and has been designed with accessibility in mind, particularly for visually impaired visitors. Features include tactile pathways, audio narration and Braille elements to ensure an inclusive experience.

Among the exhibits are items donated by the poet’s granddaughter, including a death mask taken after his passing. The museum also displays the original recording of a lament Veysel composed following the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, preserved on a historic record.

“Museum visitors can find everything related to Aşık Veysel here. We believe we have fulfilled our duty of loyalty by preserving his memory, ideas and works,” Uzun said.

The museum’s design prominently features the color red, which is said to be the last color Veysel remembered before losing his sight. It also incorporates works by renowned photographer Ara Güler, who documented Veysel and his village, Sivrialan.

Visitors have praised the museum, describing it as a valuable cultural addition to the city.