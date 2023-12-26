Asian shares mixed, with most markets shut

Asian shares mixed, with most markets shut

BANGKOK
Asian shares mixed, with most markets shut

Asian shares were mixed yesterday after Wall Street capped its eighth straight winning week with a quiet finish following reports showing inflation on the way down and the economy potentially on the way up.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 0.2 percent and the Taiex in Taiwan gained 0.1 percent. Bangkok's SET was up 0.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.3 percent to 2,905.79.

Most markets in the region and beyond were closed for the Christmas holiday.

With its eight straight weekly gains, the S&P 500 is in the midst of its longest winning streak since 2017.

Wall Street’s focus was squarely on a suite of economic reports released on Dec. 22 that led to some swings in Treasury yields.

The measure of inflation the Federal Reserve prefers to use slowed by more than economists expected, down to 2.6 percent in November from 2.9 percent a month earlier. It echoed other inflation reports for November released earlier in the month.

The Federal Reserve is walking a tightrope, trying to slow the economy enough through high interest rates to cool inflation, but not so much that it tips into a recession. A stronger-than-expected economy could complicate the balancing act.

Falling yields have been a primary reason the stock market has charged roughly 15% higher since late October.

Not only do they boost the economy by encouraging borrowing, they also relax the pressure on the financial system and goose prices for investments. They’ve been easing on hopes that inflation has cooled enough for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates through 2024.

Traders are largely betting the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate by at least 1.50 percentage points by the end of next year, according to data from CME Group.

The federal funds rate is currently sitting within a range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent at its highest level in more than two decades.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel intensifying Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

    Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

  2. 'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

    'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

  3. US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

    US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

  4. Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force

    Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force

  5. İnönü remembered on 50th anniversary of his passing

    İnönü remembered on 50th anniversary of his passing
Recommended
Blockade ends at Ukraine-Poland border point

Blockade ends at Ukraine-Poland border point
French caviar farms look forward to EU label of origin

French caviar farms look forward to EU label of origin
China says may revise gaming rules after tech stocks tumble

China says may revise gaming rules after tech stocks tumble
Deal struck to end Geneva airport strike

Deal struck to end Geneva airport strike
Türkiye among Europe’s top 10 EV markets

Türkiye among Europe’s top 10 EV markets
Some 59 pct of Turks optimistic about 2024

Some 59 pct of Turks optimistic about 2024
WORLD Israel intensifying Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

srael on Monday said it was "intensifying the fighting" against Hamas in Gaza, where relentless strikes across the Palestinian territory exacerbated the dire conditions for civilians in the war's 12th week.
ECONOMY SMEs are largest employers, shows survey

SMEs are largest employers, shows survey

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accounted for nearly 71 percent of employment in Türkiye in 2022, according to the numbers from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.