Aselsan signs $35.5 million avionics deal

  • May 21 2021 07:00:00

Aselsan signs $35.5 million avionics deal

ISTANBUL
Aselsan signs $35.5 million avionics deal

Turkish defense giant Aselsan has struck a $35.5 million avionics systems export deal, according to a statement issued to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on May 20.

The statement did not identify the foreign company involved in the agreement.

Deliveries as part of the deal will be made next year, and in 2023, it said.

The deal will affect the company’s total turnover positively, it added.

According to U.S. magazine Defense News, leading Turkish defense systems producer Aselsan ranks 48th among its global competitors.

Aselsan made 1.2 billion Turkish Liras ($147 million) in profits in the first quarter of the year, some 34 percent more compared to the same period of 2020.

Turkey’s defense and aviation exports were around $3 billion last year. In terms of annual revenues, the country’s seven defense firms are among the top 100 defense firms globally.

WORLD William and Harry hit out at BBC over ’deceitful’ Diana interview

William and Harry hit out at BBC over ’deceitful’ Diana interview
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey seeks to convince European countries for tourism: Erdoğan

    Turkey seeks to convince European countries for tourism: Erdoğan

  2. Red Bull sues Turkey’s local soda company

    Red Bull sues Turkey’s local soda company

  3. Erdoğan files lawsuit against opposition İYİ Party leader Akşener

    Erdoğan files lawsuit against opposition İYİ Party leader Akşener

  4. Turkey seals deal for 60 mln more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

    Turkey seals deal for 60 mln more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 45,626 as daily cases hit 9,385

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 45,626 as daily cases hit 9,385
Recommended
Increasing water scarcity is threatening agricultural production

Increasing water scarcity is threatening agricultural production
Turkish Airlines marks 88th anniversary

Turkish Airlines marks 88th anniversary
Gasoline prices up with SCT rise

Gasoline prices up with SCT rise

Turkish economic growth to exceed expectations in 2021

Turkish economic growth 'to exceed expectations in 2021'
Turkeys assets abroad total $250.2 bln in first quarter

Turkey's assets abroad total $250.2 bln in first quarter
Turkey to become producer of critical technologies: Minister

Turkey to become producer of critical technologies: Minister
WORLD William and Harry hit out at BBC over ’deceitful’ Diana interview

William and Harry hit out at BBC over ’deceitful’ Diana interview

Princes William and Harry on May 20 hit out at the BBC and journalist Martin Bashir over "the deceitful way" Bashir obtained his explosive TV interview with Princess Diana, their late mother, in which she detailed her troubled marriage to Prince Charles.
ECONOMY Gasoline prices up with SCT rise

Gasoline prices up with SCT rise

 Fuel prices across Turkey rose significantly, prompted by a rise in special consumption tax (SCT), according to an industrial group.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe president Ali Koç puts his candidacy to be re-elected

Fenerbahçe president Ali Koç puts his candidacy to be re-elected

Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç officially announced his candidacy to be re-elected chairman of the club.