Artist paints fairy girls on Cappadocia rocks

  • March 31 2021 07:00:00

Artist paints fairy girls on Cappadocia rocks

NEVŞEHİR
Artist paints fairy girls on Cappadocia rocks

Artist Hatice Abalı, who lives in the Göreme district of the Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir, has been creating unique artifacts by painting fairy girls on the rocks unique to the region.

Abalı, who obtains from quarries different painting-sized rocks, formed by the hardening of lava that erupted from the Erciyes and Hasan mountains millions of years ago, has been creating different designs for years.

Depicting fairy girls on these rocks, Abalı adds articles from old Ottoman newspapers to her works and makes them even more interesting.

The artist, whose works have been exhibited in many solo and joint exhibitions in Turkey and abroad, continues to work in her workshop and introduces her works to tourists.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Abalı said that her interest in painting was strengthened by earning a degree in a competition she attended in primary school and that she made efforts to create different styles in the light of her experience over the years.

Stating that she completed her master’s degree in this field after studying painting at a university, Abalı said that after working as an art teacher in various private schools for a while, she continued to work in her own workshop.

Stating that Cappadocia is a tourism region adorned with historical, natural and cultural riches as well as mystic stories, she said, “There are many legends in Cappadocia. It is believed that fairy girls lived here in the past. This is why I paint them on the rocks.”

Artist paints fairy girls on Cappadocia rocks

Highlighting that she uses rocks peculiar to the region as a canvas in her works, Abalı said, “I choose the work according to the texture of the rock. If it is a veined stone, it can be broken, so I have to work carefully. The texture of a stone brings various elements to my imagination. So, I work in accordance with the texture of a stone. I use stones unique to the region. They lay the groundwork for my work in terms of texture.”

“I paint stories with the illustration method. I add old newspaper articles to the paintings. The region has a mystical and natural atmosphere. That’s why I specially choose colors and materials I use. Tourists who come to the workshop like my work very much and find it interesting,” she added.

Abalı noted her artworks are being exhibited in five different state museums in Germany and that she is preparing to open a new solo exhibition in the Cappadocia region next month.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tightens measures, reinstates weekend curfews

    Turkey tightens measures, reinstates weekend curfews

  2. Turkey to start giving BioNTech vaccine in next few days

    Turkey to start giving BioNTech vaccine in next few days

  3. Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

    Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,385 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,277,880

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,385 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,277,880

  5. Turkey plans to offer domestic vaccine to all humanity: Erdoğan

    Turkey plans to offer domestic vaccine to all humanity: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkish cinema awards presented

Turkish cinema awards presented
More Thrones George R.R. Martin inks five-year HBO deal

More 'Thrones'? George R.R. Martin inks five-year HBO deal
Istanbul Film Festival celebrates 40th anniversary

Istanbul Film Festival celebrates 40th anniversary
Stork population to be protected with artificial nests

Stork population to be protected with artificial nests
Tech-savvy shepherd herds goats with drone

Tech-savvy shepherd herds goats with drone
In troubled Sahel, memories of a cinematic golden age

In troubled Sahel, memories of a cinematic golden age
WORLD G Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

G Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

G. Gordon Liddy, a mastermind of the Watergate burglary and a radio talk show host after emerging from prison, died on March 30 at age 90 at his daughter’s home in Virginia.

ECONOMY Economic confidence hits 14-month high in March

Economic confidence hits 14-month high in March

Turkey's economic confidence index surged to a 14-month high in March, according to the country's statistical institute on March 31. 
SPORTS Turkey held to draw against Latvia in World Cup qualifier

Turkey held to draw against Latvia in World Cup qualifier

The Turkish national football team settled for a frustrating 3-3 draw against Latvia on March 30 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup European Group G qualifying match.