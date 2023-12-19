Artist Emin recovering in Thailand after 'intestine nearly exploded'

Artist Emin recovering in Thailand after 'intestine nearly exploded'

LONDON
Artist Emin recovering in Thailand after intestine nearly exploded

Renowned British artist Tracey Emin is recovering in Thailand after her small intestine "nearly exploded" due to complications following an operation, she said in a social media post.

Emin, one of Britain's best-known living artists, said on Dec. 17 on Instagram that she felt she had used "another one of my nine lives."

The 60-year-old, a leading figure in the provocative Young British Artists movement of the late 1980s and 1990s, has battled cancer and undergone major surgery in recent years.

In her post she said she had been "very unwell" and thanked a hospital and luxury hotel on the Thai holiday island of Phuket.

"Not cancer but horrible complications with my intestines brought on by an infection, scar tissue and made a million times worse by flying," she wrote.

"My small intestine nearly exploded. Luckily for me I was in Thailand on my way back from Australia, so I spent a few days in a very good hospital and now recovering in luxury."

Turner Prize nominee Emin was seen as an enfant terrible in the 1990s, making her name with eye-opening, often sexually provocative works, alongside a disarmingly frank public persona.

Her installation "My Bed," an unmade bed surrounded by intimate debris including empty vodka bottles, cigarette packets and condoms, caused a sensation in Britain when it was unveiled in 1998.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

    Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

  2. Clinics overwhelmed by flu patients: Expert

    Clinics overwhelmed by flu patients: Expert

  3. Cultural Road Festival attains membership in European Festivals Association

    Cultural Road Festival attains membership in European Festivals Association

  4. Finland bolsters military ties with US after Putin warning

    Finland bolsters military ties with US after Putin warning

  5. US announces 10-nation coalition to combat Huthi attacks in Red Sea

    US announces 10-nation coalition to combat Huthi attacks in Red Sea
Recommended
Convent-made delicacies help monks and nuns pay the bills

Convent-made delicacies help monks and nuns pay the bills
Hot chocolate for the holidays: Wonka tops box office

Hot chocolate for the holidays: 'Wonka' tops box office
Berlin Zoo sends the first giant pandas born in Germany to China

Berlin Zoo sends the first giant pandas born in Germany to China
Emma Shapplin to perform in Istanbul

Emma Shapplin to perform in Istanbul
Depardieu family denounces conspiracy against French film icon

Depardieu family denounces 'conspiracy' against French film icon
Love, grief and Grammys: Jon Batiste creates an American Symphony

Love, grief and Grammys: Jon Batiste creates an 'American Symphony'
WORLD Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

A volcano in Iceland erupted on Tuesday, with geysers of molten lava shooting into the pitch-black night sky after weeks of seismic activity had the region southwest of the capital on high alert.
ECONOMY Cyberattack paralyzes gas stations across Iran

Cyberattack paralyzes gas stations across Iran

Nearly 70 percent of Iran’s gas stations went out of service yesterday following possible sabotage — a reference to cyberattacks, Iranian state TV reported.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.