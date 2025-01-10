Artisan continues legacy of meerschaum craftsmanship

ESKISEHIR

Abdülvahap Yunar, a traditional craftsman recognized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry in Eskişehir, has been carrying on the art of meerschaum craftsmanship, which he learned from his father, for 35 years.

Yunar, 51, began working with meerschaum in workshops in his village in 1990, mastering the craft by following in his father's footsteps. In 2006, he opened a workshop in Eskişehir's Historical Odunpazarı Houses area, where he began showcasing his works.

Over time, Yunar created his own brand and now exports his products internationally. He earned the title of traditional artisan from the ministry in 2010 and has since produced over 6,000 meerschaum pipes and accessories.

Yunar has worked daily for 35 years, striving to preserve this traditional art for future generations.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Yunar explained that the highest quality meerschaum deposits are found in Eskişehir.

Describing the extraction process, Yunar said, "Meerschaum is mined at depths of 30 to 170 meters. It is a soft and valuable material that is easy to carve. To work with it, the stone must retain its moisture. We shape the stone using knives and carve it based on demand. Special knives are used during shaping."

‘We want young people to take up this art’



Yunar emphasized that in meerschaum craftsmanship, designs are shaped based on imagination without any drawings on paper.

"I trust my imagination for modeling," Yunar said. "We dry the carved meerschaum over time using heat, then dip it in heated beeswax for polishing and buff it to shine."

To ensure the continuation of meerschaum craftsmanship, Yunar underlined the importance of attracting young people to this art.

"There is no one to carry on this work after us. We want young people to take up this art. It becomes part of your soul. Let young people engage in art, work honestly and learn from their mistakes," he said.

Noting the international demand for his meerschaum creations, Yunar added:

"My works are in high demand in the Chinese and U.S. markets. I mostly work on custom orders, and our primary market is overseas. Orders are prepared and shipped to customers who reach us through our website. Since meerschaum exists only in our region, demand is very high, but sometimes we struggle to meet it due to raw material shortages."

Yunar highlighted that he has approached his craft with artistic passion throughout his career and believes that loving one's work is the key to success.

He shared that, with 35 years of experience, he can complete a design in just 10 minutes and added that his pipes are one of a kind.