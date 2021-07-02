Artifacts found in ancient city of Smyrna on display in İzmir

  • July 02 2021 07:00:00

İZMİR
Artifacts found in ancient city of Smyrna on display in İzmir

The Satyr relief and statues from the ancient city of Smyrna are on display for visitors for the first time at the İzmir Archeology Museum in İzmir.

Unearthed from the Smyrna Agora and excavations near the city center, the artifacts shed light on the history of İzmir.

Other artifacts dug out in the excavations, which have been ongoing for nearly a year, will be exhibited for history and art enthusiasts once the restoration and conservation processes end.

The restoration process for the Satyr relief, one of the most significant archeological finds of 2020, has been completed as well.

The exhibition will expand further with findings from other excavations, İzmir Archeology Museum Director Hünkar Keser told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Akın Ersoy, an academic at İzmir Katip Çelebi University and the head of the excavation committee, said three of the artifacts dated back to the Roman period.

“We will exhibit the artifacts dating back to the second century, which marks one of the brightest eras for the history of Izmir,” he said. “They will be presented to visitors for the first time in the 14-year-long excavations.”

 He said the Satyr relief depicted the rituals related to Dionysius, a Greek god associated with the protection of theaters. 

“We found the Satyr relief during the stage excavations,” Ersoy said. “The relief, which was brought from Thasos Island and carved in Anatolian lands, is of historical importance connecting the two sides of the Aegean.”

WORLD Greek police nab fugitive deputy leader of Golden Dawn

Greek police nab fugitive deputy leader of Golden Dawn
