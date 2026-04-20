Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

ERZİNCAN
Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

The arrest of the Tunceli governor’s son has intensified scrutiny in the long-running investigation into the disappearance of university student Gülistan Doku, as authorities expand a case that has already drawn in multiple suspects.

 

Mustafa Türkay Sonel was detained as part of an ongoing probe into the 2020 disappearance, as media reports said a confidential witness earlier this year gave testimony implicating him, alleging he raped Doku and shot her with a firearm before killing her.

 

The case has widened recently, with authorities carrying out coordinated operations across several provinces and detaining multiple individuals tied to the investigation.

 

Doku, a Munzur University student, went missing on Jan. 5, 2020, in the eastern province of Tunceli. Her disappearance has remained unsolved, prompting renewed public attention in Türkiye.

 

Prosecutors have also detained the former governor, Tuncay Sonel, as part of the same investigation, on suspicion of destroying, concealing or altering evidence. Authorities say the probe is being led by the chief prosecutor’s office in Erzurum and has recently expanded across seven provinces.

 

Several other suspects have already been arrested, while others have been released under judicial supervision.

 

The Interior Ministry had previously opened an administrative inquiry into the case and suspended Tuncay Sonel from duty pending investigation. A doctor has been also detained for questioning over alleged involvement in handling or recording hospital information tied to the case.

Interior Minister,

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