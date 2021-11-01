Around two-thirds of emergency calls false: Official

  • November 01 2021 07:00:00

Around two-thirds of emergency calls false: Official

BURSA
Around two-thirds of emergency calls false: Official

Nearly two-thirds of calls made by people to helpline centers to report an emergency are either unfounded or not related to an emergency situation at all, an official has said.

More than 7.7 million calls were made to report an emergency to the 112 Emergency Call Center in the northwestern province of Bursa in a period of nearly three years, but approximately 66 percent of these reports were not related to an emergency.

Speaking to Demirören News Agency, Doğan Hüseyinoğlu, 112 Emergency Call Center manager in Bursa, asked the citizens to be more careful and urged them not to busy the lines unnecessarily.

“Our lines need to be constantly available when there is a threat to life safety, property safety and wetlands in the province so that notifications are processed timely,” Hüseyinoğlu said, stressing the importance of teams being able to reach the scene quickly.

“We have difficulty in intervening in real events when we set out for false reports,” he added.

While the most unfounded calls include reports about health appointments and municipal services, it has been stated that such phone calls were made mainly by drunk, mentally unstable citizens or children.

Among the calls made to health and safety institutions were some unique requests, such as locating a woman who left her house, finding a lost cell phone via its signal and requesting an ambulance for a sick cat.

Turkey,

SPORTS Purchase of Hull City by Turkish media mogul underway

Purchase of Hull City by Turkish media mogul underway
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US agree on formation of joint mechanism to strengthen ties

    Turkey, US agree on formation of joint mechanism to strengthen ties

  2. FM Çavuşoğlu rejects accusations on Ukraine's use of drones

    FM Çavuşoğlu rejects accusations on Ukraine's use of drones

  3. Lockdown, stricter measures not on the cards yet, says expert

    Lockdown, stricter measures not on the cards yet, says expert

  4. Some 400,000 people visit Turkey's first indigenous car

    Some 400,000 people visit Turkey's first indigenous car

  5. Turkey reports 23,948 new coronavirus cases, 201 more deaths

    Turkey reports 23,948 new coronavirus cases, 201 more deaths
Recommended
Bill Gates celebrates birthday in Turkish cove with elite guests including Bezos

Bill Gates celebrates birthday in Turkish cove with elite guests including Bezos
Overfishing leads to scarcity of bonito in fish markets

Overfishing leads to scarcity of bonito in fish markets
Lockdown, stricter measures not on the cards yet, says expert

Lockdown, stricter measures not on the cards yet, says expert
Istanbul hosts first intl China-Palestine conference

Istanbul hosts first int'l China-Palestine conference
Turkey neutralizes 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey condemns deadly explosion near Yemens Aden airport

Turkey condemns deadly explosion near Yemen's Aden airport
WORLD Alec Baldwin says fatal shooting was one in a trillion

Alec Baldwin says fatal shooting was 'one in a trillion'

U.S. actor Alec Baldwin said on Oct. 30 in his first public comments on his fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on a movie set that the tragedy was a "one in a trillion episode."

ECONOMY G20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

G20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Oct. 30 endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses.

SPORTS Purchase of Hull City by Turkish media mogul underway

Purchase of Hull City by Turkish media mogul underway

Turkish businessman and media owner Acun Ilıcalı is buying Hull City, an English professional football club, for a fee believed to be around 30 million British pounds and the final process in the takeover is about to end.