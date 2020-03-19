Around 900 million students not attending schools worldwide: Education minister

  • March 19 2020 12:57:00

Around 900 million students not attending schools worldwide: Education minister

ANKARA
Around 900 million students not attending schools worldwide: Education minister

Alamy Photo

Turkey will start a distance education program for around 18 million students through six channels provided by the state-run Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the education minister has said, stressing that nearly 900 million students cannot go to schools worldwide and there is a need for an effective education system for children.

“Distance education will begin on March 23. We will use the infrastructure of the TRT which has allocated us five studios in Istanbul and three studios in Ankara. The lessons will be aired through six channels provided by the TRT,” Education Minister Ziya Selçuk told the Anadolu Agency in an interview on March 19.

Turkey on March 12 decided to shut down the schools by March 16 for a week and to launch distance learning starting from March 23 after the first coronavirus case was detected last week.

Selçuk informed that the Education Ministry has prepared contingency plans for sustaining the distance education program in the event the pandemic continues to spread across the country.

“Distance learning will start on Monday. But let’s say the pandemic endures and runs over the education year, I say this as a probability, our job and responsibility are to be ready for any scenario,” he stated. “We are working on our educational strategies in line with the pace of the spread of the outbreak.”

Thanks to the channels to be provided by the TRT, the ministry will run what it calls the EBA TV to provide lessons from primary to high school students. EBA is the acronym of the Education Informatics Infrastructure basis of the online educational system in Turkey.

Selçuk recalled that many more countries have decided to shut down the schools and around 900 million students are currently not attending schools, saying, “It’s nearly one billion. This figure will increase.”

Turkey and China have a well-advanced system for providing distance learning compared to other countries, the minister said, adding they will continue to work to make it much better.

“The main objective of distance learning is to keep the students attached to the schools, maintain their motivation. Otherwise, distance learning cannot replace face-to-face education. Our courses will include sports, music, and arts apart from the main lessons. Our objective is to provide psychological support to our children in this difficult period,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms second death from coronavirus, cases jump to 191

    Turkey confirms second death from coronavirus, cases jump to 191

  2. Turkey unveils 100 billion liras of aid package to combat coronavirus damage

    Turkey unveils 100 billion liras of aid package to combat coronavirus damage

  3. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

  4. Turkey shuts Greece, Bulgaria land borders to passengers

    Turkey shuts Greece, Bulgaria land borders to passengers

  5. Two Turkish citizens die from coronavirus in UK, Austria

    Two Turkish citizens die from coronavirus in UK, Austria
Recommended
Former Turkish general died from coronavirus, hospital says

Former Turkish general died from coronavirus, hospital says
Turkey shuts Greece, Bulgaria land borders to passengers

Turkey shuts Greece, Bulgaria land borders to passengers
Turkish government discusses criminal enforcement arrangement amid COVID-19 outbreak

Turkish government discusses criminal enforcement arrangement amid COVID-19 outbreak
Students turn old fabrics into canvas bags

Students turn old fabrics into canvas bags
Turkey shutters mosques for Friday prayers and holy night

Turkey shutters mosques for Friday prayers and holy night
3 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

3 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces
WORLD Latest on the coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new infections for first time

Latest on the coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new infections for first time

Beijing saw a record number of imported coronavirus cases, data released on March 19 showed, as new local transmissions in China fell to zero, putting more pressure on the capital to screen out infected passengers and isolate suspected cases.
ECONOMY Virus concern creates fake real estate advertisements

Virus concern creates fake real estate advertisements

The coronavirus anxiety has spread to Turkey’s real estate sector as some people are putting up unrealistic and misleading advertisements, claiming some houses are “coronavirus-free” or “isolated from the virus.”
SPORTS Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Şevval Devrim, a young athlete with autism, is working hard, spending hours for training to be ready for the Trisome Games, which is scheduled to take place between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.