Around 2.6 mln visit Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites in 8 months

ANKARA

Türkiye’s museums and archaeological sites welcomed around 21.6 million visitors in the first eight months of the year, according to official figures from the culture ministry.

Among the visited sites, the western province of İzmir’s iconic Ephesus, one of the best-preserved ancient cities of the Roman era, drew the highest number of visitors with 1.7 million.

It was followed by Pamukkale in the western city of Denizli, famous for its white travertine terraces and ancient spa city, with 1.6 million visitors.

In Cappadocia, known for its fairy chimneys, hot air balloon rides and cave dwellings, the town of Göreme hosted 766,937 people, while Paşabağlar attracted 753,638.

Istanbul’s Galata Tower ranked fifth with 651,197 visitors, while Göbeklitepe in the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa, a UNESCO World Heritage site, placed sixth with 497,394.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy highlighted the figures in a post on his social media account, saying it was a source of pride to share the country’s history with millions of people.

“Every step we take, from restorations to digitalization, from new approaches to museum design to cultural routes, ensures this invaluable heritage is preserved for future generations,” he said. “Protecting and passing down this legacy, which carries the voice of human history in every stone and trace, is our greatest responsibility.”

The minister also noted that the top 10 museums and sites together drew 7.7 million visitors during the eight months.