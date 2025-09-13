Around 2.6 mln visit Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites in 8 months

Around 2.6 mln visit Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites in 8 months

ANKARA
Around 2.6 mln visit Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites in 8 months

Türkiye’s museums and archaeological sites welcomed around 21.6 million visitors in the first eight months of the year, according to official figures from the culture ministry.

 

Among the visited sites, the western province of İzmir’s iconic Ephesus, one of the best-preserved ancient cities of the Roman era, drew the highest number of visitors with 1.7 million.

 

It was followed by Pamukkale in the western city of Denizli, famous for its white travertine terraces and ancient spa city, with 1.6 million visitors.

 

In Cappadocia, known for its fairy chimneys, hot air balloon rides and cave dwellings, the town of Göreme hosted 766,937 people, while Paşabağlar attracted 753,638.

 

Istanbul’s Galata Tower ranked fifth with 651,197 visitors, while Göbeklitepe in the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa, a UNESCO World Heritage site, placed sixth with 497,394.

 

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy highlighted the figures in a post on his social media account, saying it was a source of pride to share the country’s history with millions of people.

 

“Every step we take, from restorations to digitalization, from new approaches to museum design to cultural routes, ensures this invaluable heritage is preserved for future generations,” he said. “Protecting and passing down this legacy, which carries the voice of human history in every stone and trace, is our greatest responsibility.”

 

The minister also noted that the top 10 museums and sites together drew 7.7 million visitors during the eight months.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

    Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

  2. Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

    Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

  3. Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

    Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

  4. 7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

    7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

  5. British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

    British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye
Recommended
7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye
British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye
Istanbul Coffee Festival kicks off in Kadıköy

Istanbul Coffee Festival kicks off in Kadıköy
BARCELONA BEYOND TAPAS

BARCELONA BEYOND TAPAS
Ancient gladiator tomb in Bolu opens to public

Ancient gladiator tomb in Bolu opens to public
400-year-old Rubens found in Paris mansion

400-year-old Rubens found in Paris mansion
WORLD Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he was ready to sanction Moscow, but on the condition that all NATO allies agree to completely halt purchases of Russian oil and implement their own sanctions.
ECONOMY Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russia's central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate, but warned inflation was still too high, amid growing concerns over an economic slowdown amid the Ukraine offensive.
SPORTS Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye on Friday cruised to an easy win over Greece 94-68 to move to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 final.
﻿