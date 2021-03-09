Around 1.4 million women seeking jobs in Turkey: CHP leader

  • March 09 2021 16:46:15

Around 1.4 million women seeking jobs in Turkey: CHP leader

ANKARA
Around 1.4 million women seeking jobs in Turkey: CHP leader

More than 1.4 million women have pending applications for jobs with the employment agency, the main opposition leader has said, criticizing the government for not doing enough to create jobs and acting in line with the social state principle of the Turkish constitution.

“The total number of women who are waiting to be recruited exceeds 1.4 million. Women want to work and produce,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), told his parliamentary group on March 9.

He devoted his lengthy address to International Women’s Day that was celebrated in the country on March 8.

The CHP will continue to fight against an ideology that sees women as second-class citizens and will endorse societal gender equality, Kılıçdaroğlu said. “What do women want? They want societal gender equality in every field of life,” he stated.

The women also want equal wages and equal jobs, as well as job security, but the government is not paying attention to the calls of the women, the main opposition leader said.

“They also want to join trade unions and become stronger. Another thing they demand is the implementation of the principle of the social state of the constitution. They want nurseries in every government office so that they can work comfortably,” he suggested.

They also want an equal participation in politics, Kılıçdaroğlu said. “We have signed a draft bill to impose a 50 percent quota for women. More women should be in politics,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu also mentioned an assault against an opposition journalist, Levent Gültekin. “A physical assault against a journalist is a blow on our democracy. It’s not acceptable. If these kinds of attacks can happen and the perpetrators can walk away freely just days after the announcement of a Human Rights Action Plan, that shows that this plan has no meaning at all,” he stated.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greece deploying navy boats near Turkish coast, says Ankara

    Greece deploying navy boats near Turkish coast, says Ankara

  2. Istanbul mayor’s social media post stirs debate

    Istanbul mayor’s social media post stirs debate

  3. Woman hopes her husband to stay imprisoned forever after violently attacked on street

    Woman hopes her husband to stay imprisoned forever after violently attacked on street

  4. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  5. Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase

    Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase
Recommended
Constitutional Court to decide closure of political parties, says justice minister

Constitutional Court to decide closure of political parties, says justice minister
Govt wants to punish HDP voters, CHP leader says

Gov't wants to punish HDP voters, CHP leader says
Dissident MP resigns from İYİ Party, slams Akşener

Dissident MP resigns from İYİ Party, slams Akşener
İYİ Party studying legal actions against HDP MPs

İYİ Party studying legal actions against HDP MPs
Parliamentary immunity a must, says CHP leader

Parliamentary immunity a must, says CHP leader
MHP leader reiterates call for closure of HDP

MHP leader reiterates call for closure of HDP
WORLD Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

The Turkish-German scientist who co-developed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine said on March 8 the "grand mission" is "herd immunity" with enough jabs administered to tame the virus.  
ECONOMY Turkey to be new India in mobile software world, says investor

Turkey to be new India in mobile software world, says investor

Although there are countries such as India and China behind the trained manpower in many areas such as software, coding and the use of low-code platforms, Turkish companies, with strong investment and technological breakthrough, try to make Turkey "software giant," investor Erdem Erkul has stated on March 9.
SPORTS Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş climbed atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings over the weekend after Galatasaray was held to a shocking 2-2 draw against Sivasspor at home on March 7.