Arnica Art Land's exhibition awaits enthusiasts in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The exhibition featuring artworks created during the Arnica Art Land Workshop, aimed at promoting art throughout the nation rather than just in major cities, has moved to Istanbul after being showcased in the northeastern city of Bayburt and the southern city of Mersin.

The third edition of the workshop was held at the Kenan Yavuz Ethnography Museum in the small province of Bayburt’s Beşpınar village between Aug. 11-18.

The workshop, held with the motto of “Art Flowing Into Its Birthplace,” brought together traditional and modern art, painting and weaving, sculpture and madder in an exceptional art gathering this year. Renowned weaving artist Fırat Neziroğlu curated the event, which featured several artists from different disciplines.

Employing a variety of methods and transferring color onto canvas and cloth in touch with nature, artists produced a wide range of artworks during the fruitful occasion where life, art, nature and culture coexisted.

Visitors may savor the exhibition featuring these artworks at the FN Art Space Art Gallery until Jan. 23, 2025.