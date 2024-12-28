Arnica Art Land's exhibition awaits enthusiasts in Istanbul

Arnica Art Land's exhibition awaits enthusiasts in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Arnica Art Lands exhibition awaits enthusiasts in Istanbul

The exhibition featuring artworks created during the Arnica Art Land Workshop, aimed at promoting art throughout the nation rather than just in major cities, has moved to Istanbul after being showcased in the northeastern city of Bayburt and the southern city of Mersin.

The third edition of the workshop was held at the Kenan Yavuz Ethnography Museum in the small province of Bayburt’s Beşpınar village between Aug. 11-18.

The workshop, held with the motto of “Art Flowing Into Its Birthplace,” brought together traditional and modern art, painting and weaving, sculpture and madder in an exceptional art gathering this year. Renowned weaving artist Fırat Neziroğlu curated the event, which featured several artists from different disciplines.

Employing a variety of methods and transferring color onto canvas and cloth in touch with nature, artists produced a wide range of artworks during the fruitful occasion where life, art, nature and culture coexisted.

Visitors may savor the exhibition featuring these artworks at the FN Art Space Art Gallery until Jan. 23, 2025.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Police uncover ISILs funding network in Türkiyes Aegean region

Police uncover ISIL's funding network in Türkiye's Aegean region
LATEST NEWS

  1. Police uncover ISIL's funding network in Türkiye's Aegean region

    Police uncover ISIL's funding network in Türkiye's Aegean region

  2. CHP holds major rally in push for early elections

    CHP holds major rally in push for early elections

  3. Bomb was planted Haniyeh’s room: Israeli media

    Bomb was planted Haniyeh’s room: Israeli media

  4. Baykar’s acquisition of Piaggio milestone development, say experts

    Baykar’s acquisition of Piaggio milestone development, say experts

  5. Syrian authorities ramp up pursuit of Assad’s loyalists

    Syrian authorities ramp up pursuit of Assad’s loyalists
Recommended
Pioneering Pakistani novelist Bapsi Sidhwa dead at 86

Pioneering Pakistani novelist Bapsi Sidhwa dead at 86
Smyrna theater set to shine once more after 1,500 years

Smyrna theater set to shine once more after 1,500 years
Spirit meets structure: How ancient traditions shaped homes and lives in Russia’s villages

Spirit meets structure: How ancient traditions shaped homes and lives in Russia’s villages
A story of dedication

A story of dedication
Nepal hosts hot air balloon festival

Nepal hosts hot air balloon festival
Demand for Japanese content booms post Shogun

Demand for Japanese content booms post 'Shogun'
WORLD Bomb was planted Haniyeh’s room: Israeli media

Bomb was planted Haniyeh’s room: Israeli media

A private Israeli broadcaster, in an investigative report aired late on Dec. 28, revealed new information about the assassination of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh following the government's lifting of censorship on the case, claiming a bomb was planted in his room.

ECONOMY Baykar’s acquisition of Piaggio milestone development, say experts

Baykar’s acquisition of Piaggio milestone development, say experts

The acquisition of Italian giant Piaggio Aerospace by the Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle producer Baykar marks a milestone for the Turkish aviation industry, according to experts.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿