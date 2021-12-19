Armenia appoints special representative for normalization with Turkey

  December 19 2021

ANKARA/YEREVAN
Armenia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Dec. 18 announced that the country's Deputy Parliament Speaker Ruben Rubinyan will be appointed as a special representative within the scope of the normalization process with Turkey.

“Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan will be the special representative of the Republic of Armenia for the process of the dialogue between Armenia and Turkey,” the spokesperson said in a tweet.

Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced that former Washington Ambassador Serdar Kılıç will be appointed as a special representative within the scope of the normalization process with Armenia.

Mutual statements were made with Armenia within the scope of normalization, Çavuşoğlu told during his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Dec. 15.

 

 

