Argentine prosecutors to probe Milei over 'cryptogate'

Argentine prosecutors to probe Milei over 'cryptogate'

BUENOS AIRES
Argentine prosecutors to probe Milei over cryptogate

Argentine prosecutors will investigate President Javier Milei for promoting a cryptocurrency that crashed, losing investors billions of dollars and prompting a flood of complaints, local media have reported. 

The federal prosecutor's office will examine whether Milei engaged in fraud or criminal association or was in breach of his duties when he praised the $LIBRA cryptocurrency on social media on Feb14 evening, according to news reports.

The currency's value soared then crashed, and Milei deleted his blessing hours later, saying he had made a mistake.

Argentine economists, crypto specialists and opposition political figures criticized the self-declared "anarcho-capitalist" president, an economist by training, and said the digital asset could be a fraud or a Ponzi scheme.

Industry observers said the operation was likely a "rug pull", a scam where developers unveil a crypto token, attract investors, then quickly cash out.

Rights NGO Observatory for the Right to the City, one of several complainants, alleges Milei formed part of a "criminal organization that organized a fraud with the $LIBRA cryptocurrency that simultaneously affected more than 40,000 people with losses of more than $4 billion."

Milei later said he did not know "the details of the project and after learning about it, I decided not to continue promoting it."

He added he had "obviously no connection" with the "alleged private company."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

    Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

  2. Türkiye ideal venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Erdoğan

    Türkiye ideal venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Erdoğan

  3. Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

    Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

  4. Egyptian-Greek Cypriot energy deal invalid: Turkish Cyprus

    Egyptian-Greek Cypriot energy deal invalid: Turkish Cyprus

  5. AKP gears up for eighth regular congress

    AKP gears up for eighth regular congress
Recommended
Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war
Ukraine expects security guarantees from US, EU, Türkiye: Zelensky

Ukraine expects 'security guarantees from US, EU, Türkiye': Zelensky
Israel withdraws but keeps five positions in south Lebanon

Israel withdraws but keeps five positions in south Lebanon
Over 200 killed in three-day Sudan paramilitary assault

Over 200 killed in three-day Sudan paramilitary assault
EU tells US Europe wants to partner on Ukraine peace

EU tells US Europe wants to 'partner' on Ukraine peace
UN relief chief thanks Turkish singer for supporting Gazans

UN relief chief thanks Turkish singer for supporting Gazans
WORLD Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

Russia and the United States will name teams to negotiate a path to ending the war in Ukraine, the powers decided on Tuesday in discussions that drew a rebuke from Kiev over its exclusion.

ECONOMY Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues

Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues

The residential property price index (RPPI) rose by 31.9 percent annually but declined by 7.2 percent in real terms in January, data from the Central Bank showed on Feb. 18.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿