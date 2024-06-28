Argentina parliament approves Milei's reform package

Argentina parliament approves Milei's reform package

BUENOS AIRES
Argentina parliament approves Mileis reform package

Argentina's parliament handed populist President Javier Milei his first legislative triumph on June 28, approving his economic reform package after months of debate.

"We are going to give President Milei's government the tools to reform the state once and for all," ruling bloc head Gabriel Bornoroni said in his closing speech.

Milei began congratulating himself even before the package was adopted, hailing it as "the greatest fiscal adjustment not only in Argentine history, but in the history of humanity."

His government has applied a drastic, all-out fiscal austerity program, with the aim of achieving "zero budget deficit" by the end of 2024 to tame chronic inflation.

But budget cuts, including the paralysis of public works, coupled with a brutal devaluation of the peso by more than half in December, have strangled purchasing power.

Politically, Friday's green light means "a total success for the government", political scientist and economist Pablo Tigani told AFP.

But in the economic sphere, "it will be a return to the policies of the 1990s, with deregulation, privatization and the unconditional opening up of the economy, which will deal a heavy blow to industry and to national small and medium-sized enterprises."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Aid groups press to stop Sudan man-made famine as 755,000 projected to starve

Aid groups press to stop Sudan 'man-made' famine as 755,000 projected to starve
LATEST NEWS

  1. Aid groups press to stop Sudan 'man-made' famine as 755,000 projected to starve

    Aid groups press to stop Sudan 'man-made' famine as 755,000 projected to starve

  2. World 'failing' to meet development goals: UN chief

    World 'failing' to meet development goals: UN chief

  3. Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

    Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

  4. Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

    Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

  5. Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

    Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower
Recommended
Contactless payment limit to double as of July

Contactless payment limit to double as of July
Global watchdog removes Türkiye from ‘gray list’

Global watchdog removes Türkiye from ‘gray list’
Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion

Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion
EBRD invests in Turkish private equity fund Mediterra

EBRD invests in Turkish private equity fund Mediterra
Türkiye ranks 10th globally in IPOs in first half of 2024

Türkiye ranks 10th globally in IPOs in first half of 2024
Stress test: Olive oil producers adapt to climate change

'Stress test': Olive oil producers adapt to climate change
Bank of England warns of economic risks from elections

Bank of England warns of economic risks from elections
WORLD Aid groups press to stop Sudan man-made famine as 755,000 projected to starve

Aid groups press to stop Sudan 'man-made' famine as 755,000 projected to starve

Aid groups are warning that Sudan's "man-made famine" could be even worse than feared, with the most catastrophic death toll the world has seen in decades, without more global pressure on warring generals.
ECONOMY Contactless payment limit to double as of July

Contactless payment limit to double as of July

The Turkish banking regulator has decreed that the threshold for contactless payments will be raised by 100 percent to 1,500 Turkish Liras as of July 1.
SPORTS Bronny James, LeBrons teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft, setting up the first father-son combination in NBA history.
﻿