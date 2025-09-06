Argentina charges Nazi's daughter for concealing decades-old art theft

Argentina charges Nazi's daughter for concealing decades-old art theft

MAR DEL PLATA
Argentina charges Nazis daughter for concealing decades-old art theft

Prosecutor Daniel Adler gives a press conference in front of Giuseppe Ghislandi's 18th-century painting "Portrait of a Lady," reportedly stolen by a Nazi officer during World War II and discovered in the home of his daughter after appearing in a real estate listing, in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.

 

The daughter and son-in-law of a Nazi who stole art from European Jews during World War II were charged in an Argentine court on Sept. 4 with hiding numerous works, including 22 by French painter Henri Matisse.

The pair came into the spotlight after an 18th century painting stolen from a Dutch art collector was spotted in an Argentine property ad last month, only to vanish once again.

"Portrait of a Lady" by Italian baroque painter Giuseppe Ghislandi was missing for eight decades before being photographed in the home of a daughter of Nazi Friedrich Kadgien, who had fled to Argentina after the war and died there in 1978.

Police opened an investigation and conducted multiple raids in search of the painting, only to find 22 works from the 1940s by Matisse (1869-1954), and others whose origins have yet to be determined.

The artworks were found in the Argentine seaside resort of Mar del Plata in possession of members of the Kadgien family, officials said.

Daughter Patricia Kadgien, 58, and her 60-year-old husband ultimately handed over the Ghislandi work, and appeared in court on Sept. 4 where they were charged with "concealment," according to prosecutors.

"Portrait of a Lady" was part of the extensive collection of Jacques Goudstikker, who died while fleeing the Netherlands in 1940 when it was invaded by Nazi Germany.

It is thought to be worth about $50,000 today, according to Argentine media reports.

Top German officials, led by Gestapo founder Hermann Goering, divvied up Goudstikker's collection and Kadgien, a financial adviser to Adolf Hitler, was placed in charge of moving the plunder to South America.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

    Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

  2. Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

    Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

  3. CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

    CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

  4. Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year

    Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year

  5. Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger 'unilateral' action

    Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger 'unilateral' action
Recommended
Global voices, timeless classics to take Aspendos stage

Global voices, timeless classics to take Aspendos stage
Sagalassos ancient city to open for night visits in 2026

Sagalassos ancient city to open for night visits in 2026
From viaduct underside to city’s communal table: Terminal Kadıköy

From viaduct underside to city’s communal table: Terminal Kadıköy
Radiohead returns after 7 years, announces 20 new live dates

Radiohead returns after 7 years, announces 20 new live dates
NFL commissioner opens door for Swift Super Bowl performance

NFL commissioner opens door for Swift Super Bowl performance
‘Carmina Burana’ echoes through ancient theater of Hierapolis

‘Carmina Burana’ echoes through ancient theater of Hierapolis
WORLD Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger unilateral action

Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger 'unilateral' action

Israel's foreign minister branded a recent international push to recognize Palestinian statehood a "mistake" yesterday and warned it could trigger an unspecified unilateral response, after reports that Israel plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

ECONOMY Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter

Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter

Türkiye’s startup ecosystem attracted a total of $857.9 million across 46 deals in the second quarter of 2025, according to the “Turkish Startup Investments Review Q2 2025” report by KPMG Türkiye and 212.

SPORTS Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

The Turkish Women’s National Volleyball Team made history by defeating Japan 3-1 in the semifinals of the 2025 FIVB Women’s World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, advancing to the tournament final for the first time ever.
﻿