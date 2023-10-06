Archeologists discover Byzantine abbey in Ordu

Archeologists discover Byzantine abbey in Ordu

ORDU
Archeologists discover Byzantine abbey in Ordu

Researchers have unearthed an abbey during the ongoing excavation work in the area known for ancient Roman-era tomb in the northern province of Ordu.

"We noticed the presence of structural remains during excavations in the tombs. While examining these structural remains, we learned from locals that this structure was referred to as a monastery, and we were able to confirm on-site that it was a church from the Byzantine period," Excavation Director Seçkin Evcim said.

"Later, through historical records, documents and insights gleaned from various travelers and explorers who mentioned specific details, we determined that this site was a monastery church, an abbey, dedicated to Roman Emperor Constantine and his wife Helena."

While conducting road construction in the city, an excavator operator employed by the Fatsa Municipality noticed an unusual layer of material in 2021. The operator halted the work and reported the discovery to the municipality.

Upon notification to Ordu's cultural authorities, initial archaeological examinations revealed the presence of eight tombs dating back approximately 2,000 years to the Roman period.

When the first sarcophagus was opened, it yielded not only human skeletal remains but also coins, glass bracelets, a gold ring, belt buckles, a whole glass tear-shaped bottle, a pottery jug and fragmented glass bottles with indistinct shapes.

"Our goal is not only to unearth them but also to protect and pass them down to future generations,” he added.

Byzantines,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

    Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

  2. Russia has tested a nuclear-powered missile, Putin says

    Russia has tested a nuclear-powered missile, Putin says

  3. Türkiye hits YPG/PKK terror facilities in Syria

    Türkiye hits YPG/PKK terror facilities in Syria

  4. Elite pilots prepare for ‘camping out in the sky’

    Elite pilots prepare for ‘camping out in the sky’

  5. IMF, World Bank to tackle climate, reforms at annual meetings

    IMF, World Bank to tackle climate, reforms at annual meetings
Recommended
Heavy rain causes floods, landslides in Rize

Heavy rain causes floods, landslides in Rize
Researchers dig trench near active fault line in İzmir

Researchers dig trench near active fault line in İzmir
Forestry team works to transform burned Muğla lands

Forestry team works to transform burned Muğla lands
Perpetrator of hit-and-run incident surrenders after 71 days

Perpetrator of hit-and-run incident surrenders after 71 days
Dardanelle Strait’s underwater sound level exceeds max limit

Dardanelle Strait’s underwater sound level exceeds max limit
Hatching season of sea turtles over in Çıralı Beach

Hatching season of sea turtles over in Çıralı Beach
WORLD Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

US President Joe Biden on Thursday defended plans to extend the border wall with Mexico, saying he didn't think such barriers worked but that he was bound by laws introduced under Donald Trump.
ECONOMY IMF, World Bank to tackle climate, reforms at annual meetings

IMF, World Bank to tackle climate, reforms at annual meetings

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) will tackle the thorny issue of institutional reform at their upcoming annual meetings in Morocco next week.

SPORTS Man United stunned by Galatasaray

Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

Erik ten Hag had started the night by saying there were no excuses for Manchester United's ever-worsening start to the season.