Archeologists discover Byzantine abbey in Ordu

ORDU

Researchers have unearthed an abbey during the ongoing excavation work in the area known for ancient Roman-era tomb in the northern province of Ordu.

"We noticed the presence of structural remains during excavations in the tombs. While examining these structural remains, we learned from locals that this structure was referred to as a monastery, and we were able to confirm on-site that it was a church from the Byzantine period," Excavation Director Seçkin Evcim said.

"Later, through historical records, documents and insights gleaned from various travelers and explorers who mentioned specific details, we determined that this site was a monastery church, an abbey, dedicated to Roman Emperor Constantine and his wife Helena."

While conducting road construction in the city, an excavator operator employed by the Fatsa Municipality noticed an unusual layer of material in 2021. The operator halted the work and reported the discovery to the municipality.

Upon notification to Ordu's cultural authorities, initial archaeological examinations revealed the presence of eight tombs dating back approximately 2,000 years to the Roman period.

When the first sarcophagus was opened, it yielded not only human skeletal remains but also coins, glass bracelets, a gold ring, belt buckles, a whole glass tear-shaped bottle, a pottery jug and fragmented glass bottles with indistinct shapes.

"Our goal is not only to unearth them but also to protect and pass them down to future generations,” he added.