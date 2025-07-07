'Ara Güler’s Colorful Anatolia' exhibition to open in Greece

'Ara Güler’s Colorful Anatolia' exhibition to open in Greece

ISTANBUL
Ara Güler’s Colorful Anatolia exhibition to open in Greece

A collection of vibrant photographs by renowned Turkish photographer Ara Güler, titled “Ara Güler’s Colorful Anatolia,” will be on display at the Museum of Modern Greek Art in Rhodes, Greece, beginning July 11.

 

The exhibition brings together 62 color photographs taken by Güler during his extensive travels across Anatolia between 1957 and 2003. The collection offers a rare look at Güler’s work in color, highlighting his mastery beyond black-and-white photography and his deep affection for the people and landscapes of Anatolia.

 

Often referred to as the “Eye of Istanbul,” Ara Güler (1928-2018) was one of Türkiye’s most influential photojournalists. His career spanned over six decades, during which he worked with major international publications.

Known for his humanistic approach and storytelling through images, his work serves as a visual archive of a rapidly changing country.

 

The exhibition marks the Ara Güler Museum’s first presentation in Greece, introducing a new audience to Güler’s compelling images, some of which were first shown in Istanbul in 2023.

 

The museum dedicated to Güler was opened in Istanbul on Aug. 16, 2018, on Güler's 90th birthday within the historic Bomontiada cultural complex in Şişli’s Bomonti district. Güler died on Oct. 17, 2018, at the age of 90.

 

The exhibition in Rhodes will remain open to visitors until Aug. 30. Earlier this year, another set of Güler’s works, comprising 19 photographs depicting scenes of daily life, was displayed in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Banks’ association, UKEF sign MoU to boost Islamic finance cooperation

Banks’ association, UKEF sign MoU to boost Islamic finance cooperation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Banks’ association, UKEF sign MoU to boost Islamic finance cooperation

    Banks’ association, UKEF sign MoU to boost Islamic finance cooperation

  2. Cruise boom in Türkiye: Industry charts record-breaking course in 2025

    Cruise boom in Türkiye: Industry charts record-breaking course in 2025

  3. Turkish tea exported to 104 countries in January-June

    Turkish tea exported to 104 countries in January-June

  4. Turkish Airlines carries over 42 million passengers in first half

    Turkish Airlines carries over 42 million passengers in first half

  5. Trump mulls 50 pct copper tariff, says no extension to August deadline

    Trump mulls 50 pct copper tariff, says no extension to August deadline
Recommended
Excavations may push Kültepe’s history back

Excavations may push Kültepe’s history back
France backs returning colonial-era talking drum

France backs returning colonial-era 'talking drum'
Cardi B and a live crow opens Paris couture week

Cardi B and a live crow opens Paris couture week
Pearl Jam drummer leaving the band

Pearl Jam drummer leaving the band
Yunus Emres universal values carried through calligraphic arts

Yunus Emre's universal values carried through calligraphic arts
Lana Del Rey voices hope for peace in the Middle East

Lana Del Rey voices hope for peace in the Middle East
Uşak carpet returns home after 30 years

Uşak carpet returns home after 30 years
WORLD Climate change made European heatwave up to 4C hotter: study

Climate change made European heatwave up to 4C hotter: study

Human-caused climate change made recent European heatwaves up to 4C hotter in many cities, scientists said on Wednesday, pushing temperatures into deadly territory for thousands of vulnerable people.
ECONOMY Banks’ association, UKEF sign MoU to boost Islamic finance cooperation

Banks’ association, UKEF sign MoU to boost Islamic finance cooperation

The Participation Banks Association of Türkiye (TKBB) and the U.K. Export Finance (UKEF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation in Islamic finance.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿