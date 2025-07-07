'Ara Güler’s Colorful Anatolia' exhibition to open in Greece

ISTANBUL

A collection of vibrant photographs by renowned Turkish photographer Ara Güler, titled “Ara Güler’s Colorful Anatolia,” will be on display at the Museum of Modern Greek Art in Rhodes, Greece, beginning July 11.

The exhibition brings together 62 color photographs taken by Güler during his extensive travels across Anatolia between 1957 and 2003. The collection offers a rare look at Güler’s work in color, highlighting his mastery beyond black-and-white photography and his deep affection for the people and landscapes of Anatolia.

Often referred to as the “Eye of Istanbul,” Ara Güler (1928-2018) was one of Türkiye’s most influential photojournalists. His career spanned over six decades, during which he worked with major international publications.

Known for his humanistic approach and storytelling through images, his work serves as a visual archive of a rapidly changing country.

The exhibition marks the Ara Güler Museum’s first presentation in Greece, introducing a new audience to Güler’s compelling images, some of which were first shown in Istanbul in 2023.

The museum dedicated to Güler was opened in Istanbul on Aug. 16, 2018, on Güler's 90th birthday within the historic Bomontiada cultural complex in Şişli’s Bomonti district. Güler died on Oct. 17, 2018, at the age of 90.

The exhibition in Rhodes will remain open to visitors until Aug. 30. Earlier this year, another set of Güler’s works, comprising 19 photographs depicting scenes of daily life, was displayed in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.