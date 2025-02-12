Ara Güler exhibition opens in Croatia

ZAGREB

An exhibition featuring 19 photographs by Ara Güler, also known as the "Eye of Istanbul," capturing moments of daily life, has opened in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

The exhibition, showcasing works by the esteemed photojournalist, was inaugurated at Kranjčar Gallery with a collaboration between the Embassy of Türkiye in Zagreb, the Ara Güler Museum and Doğuş Group.

Among the distinguished attendees were Türkiye’s Ambassador to Zagreb, Hayriye Nurdan Erpulat Altuntaş, former Croatian President Ivo Josipović, along with ambassadors, local officials and other notable guests.

Speaking at the opening, Altuntaş highlighted that while Güler always considered himself a photojournalist, the artistic power of his photographs is unmistakable.

Yasemin Özüye, sales and business development manager at the Ara Güler Museum, expressed her delight in showcasing Güler’s photographs in Zagreb. She noted that the exhibition represents only a small portion of Güler’s legacy, which bears the artist’s signature and documents Türkiye’s rich cultural landscape.

The exhibition, which will remain open until Feb. 15, also features a documentary on Güler’s life and work.