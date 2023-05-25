Apple to spend billions of dollars on 5G technology

Apple to spend billions of dollars on 5G technology

SAN FRANCISCO
Apple to spend billions of dollars on 5G technology

Apple has announced a multi-billion-dollar collaboration with U.S. tech firm Broadcom to make “cutting edge” components for wirelessly connecting to high-speed 5G telecom networks.

The iPhone maker did not specify exactly how many billions of dollars it would put into the Broadcom alliance. 

“We’re thrilled to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing,” Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in a statement.

“All of Apple’s products depend on technology engineered and built here in the United States, and we’ll continue to deepen our investments in the U.S. economy because we have an unshakable belief in America’s future.”    

The alliance will include designing and manufacturing sophisticated radio frequency components and other “cutting-edge wireless connectivity” parts in the United States. 

5G technology is shaping the future of next-generation consumer electronics - and Apple is spending tens of billions of dollars to develop this field in the United States,” the company said.

Apple is on pace to meet a commitment it made in 2021 to invest $430 billion in the U.S. economy over the course of five years, it said.     

It said those investments include money put into data centers, capital projects and suppliers.

ARTS & LIFE Kravitz, Eilish set for Global Citizen’s ‘Power Our Planet’ show

Kravitz, Eilish set for Global Citizen’s ‘Power Our Planet’ show 
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kravitz, Eilish set for Global Citizen’s ‘Power Our Planet’ show 

    Kravitz, Eilish set for Global Citizen’s ‘Power Our Planet’ show 

  2. Wes Anderson says lockdown helped inspire ‘Asteroid City’

    Wes Anderson says lockdown helped inspire ‘Asteroid City’

  3. Rate of tourist arrivals in Antalya limps in May

    Rate of tourist arrivals in Antalya limps in May

  4. Voting ends in overseas representations

    Voting ends in overseas representations

  5. ‘Ash clouds from Mount Etna volcano not to affect Türkiye’

    ‘Ash clouds from Mount Etna volcano not to affect Türkiye’
Recommended
Germany’s chip ambitions facing myriad challenges

Germany’s chip ambitions facing myriad challenges
More natural gas exploration planned in Black Sea: Minister

More natural gas exploration planned in Black Sea: Minister
Rate of tourist arrivals in Antalya limps in May

Rate of tourist arrivals in Antalya limps in May
Capacity usage, business morale improve in May

Capacity usage, business morale improve in May
Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties

Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties
Sinopec enters Sri Lankas fuel market

Sinopec enters Sri Lanka's fuel market
WORLD S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

South Korea was set to launch its first commercial-grade satellite Wednesday as rival North Korea pushed plans forward to place its first military spy satellite into orbit.

ECONOMY Rate of tourist arrivals in Antalya limps in May

Rate of tourist arrivals in Antalya limps in May

Foreign tourist arrivals in Antalya slowed in the first half of May, Recep Yavuz from the Antalya City Council Tourism Working Group has said, adding that this was due to fewer visits by Russian holidaymakers.
SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”