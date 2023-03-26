Apple enjoys ‘symbiotic’ relationship with China, Cook says

Apple enjoys ‘symbiotic’ relationship with China, Cook says

BEIJING
Apple enjoys ‘symbiotic’ relationship with China, Cook says

Apple enjoys a “symbiotic” relationship with China, CEO Tim Cook said on March 25, as the iPhone giant looks to move production out of the country.

Cook, who is in China to attend the high-profile China Development Forum, said “Apple and China grew together,” during an interview on the role of technology in education.

“This has been a symbiotic kind of relationship that I think we both enjoyed,” he said at the state-run event attended by top government officials and corporate leaders.

Cook’s visit comes as Apple, the world’s biggest company by market value, is trying to move production out of China.

Last year, Apple sales were hit by curtailed production at factories as a result of China’s zero-COVID policy.

U.S. export controls on high-tech components are also threatening the company’s supply chain.

Cook did not address supply chain issues during his discussion.

Instead, he focused on the need to bridge the education gap between urban and rural schools and encouraged young people to learn programming and critical thinking skills.

He also pledged to increase Apple’s spending on its rural education program in China to 100 million yuan ($15 million).

Cook visited an Apple Store in downtown Beijing on March 24, and a photo of him posing for a selfie with singer Huang Ling has gone viral on Chinese social media.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Athens underlines ‘positive turn’ in ties with Ankara

Athens underlines ‘positive turn’ in ties with Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Athens underlines ‘positive turn’ in ties with Ankara

    Athens underlines ‘positive turn’ in ties with Ankara

  2. Istanbul, Ankara mayors to serve as vice presidents: Kılıçdaroğlu

    Istanbul, Ankara mayors to serve as vice presidents: Kılıçdaroğlu

  3. US should find a formula for F-16 sale to Türkiye: Kalın

    US should find a formula for F-16 sale to Türkiye: Kalın

  4. İnce secures his bid as 3rd presidential contender

    İnce secures his bid as 3rd presidential contender

  5. May 14 polls a turning point for Türkiye, region: Erdoğan

    May 14 polls a turning point for Türkiye, region: Erdoğan
Recommended
Millions in African countries struggle to have power

Millions in African countries struggle to have power
Contractors in quake zone struggle to find workers

Contractors in quake zone struggle to find workers
Corruption, deep disparity mark Iraq’s oil legacy post-2003

Corruption, deep disparity mark Iraq’s oil legacy post-2003
Japan inflation slows to 3.1 pct in February

Japan inflation slows to 3.1 pct in February
Denmark invites Nord Stream owner to recover mystery object

Denmark invites Nord Stream owner to recover mystery object
Fed raises key rate by quarter-point despite bank turmoil

Fed raises key rate by quarter-point despite bank turmoil
WORLD Theres nothing left: Deep South tornadoes kill 26

'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama.

ECONOMY Apple enjoys ‘symbiotic’ relationship with China, Cook says

Apple enjoys ‘symbiotic’ relationship with China, Cook says

Apple enjoys a “symbiotic” relationship with China, CEO Tim Cook said on March 25, as the iPhone giant looks to move production out of the country.

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”