Apocalyptica to perform in Istanbul and Ankara

ISTANBUL

The symphonic metal band Apocalyptica, formed in Helsinki in 1993, is set to reunite with fans in Türkiye.

As part of their “Plays Metallica Vol. 2” tour, the band will perform at the Middle East Technical University (METU) Alumni Association’s Vişnelik Facility in Ankara on Aug. 21, and at KüçükÇiftlik Park in Istanbul on Aug. 22. Tickets for both shows are now available.