Anzac soldiers commemorated at dawn ceremony in Çanakkale

ÇANAKKALE

Thousands of people gathered to pay tribute to the fallen Australian and New Zealand soldiers on the 108th anniversary of the Çanakkale Land Battles during the traditional dawn ceremony held at Anzac Cove on the historical Gallipoli Peninsula.

A group of 2,000 Australians and New Zealanders arrived in the northwestern province of Çanakkale to commemorate their ancestors who lost their lives in battles in 1915.

Participants in sleeping bags and blankets watched the documentary, film, interview and Anzac Day ceremonies on the giant screen set up in the ceremonial area while waiting for the dawn rites.

In the program that started at 5 a.m., Australian Veterans Affairs Minister Matt Keogh and New Zealand Defense Minister Andrew Little gave speeches.

On behalf of the Turkish army, Major Mikail Güleç read modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s letter to the mothers of Anzac soldiers who died in the battles.

Çanakkale Deputy Governor Davut Boztaş and representatives of other countries laid wreaths at the event area, and a minute’s silence was observed.

Following the recital of national anthems of Türkiye, Australia and New Zealand, the program was concluded with a prayer.

Anzac is an abbreviation of the first letters of the words Australian and New Zealand Army Corps that fought at Çanakkale on behalf of the British army.