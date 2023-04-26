Anzac soldiers commemorated at dawn ceremony in Çanakkale

Anzac soldiers commemorated at dawn ceremony in Çanakkale

ÇANAKKALE
Anzac soldiers commemorated at dawn ceremony in Çanakkale

 

Thousands of people gathered to pay tribute to the fallen Australian and New Zealand soldiers on the 108th anniversary of the Çanakkale Land Battles during the traditional dawn ceremony held at Anzac Cove on the historical Gallipoli Peninsula.

A group of 2,000 Australians and New Zealanders arrived in the northwestern province of Çanakkale to commemorate their ancestors who lost their lives in battles in 1915.

Participants in sleeping bags and blankets watched the documentary, film, interview and Anzac Day ceremonies on the giant screen set up in the ceremonial area while waiting for the dawn rites.

In the program that started at 5 a.m., Australian Veterans Affairs Minister Matt Keogh and New Zealand Defense Minister Andrew Little gave speeches.

On behalf of the Turkish army, Major Mikail Güleç read modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s letter to the mothers of Anzac soldiers who died in the battles.

Çanakkale Deputy Governor Davut Boztaş and representatives of other countries laid wreaths at the event area, and a minute’s silence was observed.

Following the recital of national anthems of Türkiye, Australia and New Zealand, the program was concluded with a prayer.

Anzac is an abbreviation of the first letters of the words Australian and New Zealand Army Corps that fought at Çanakkale on behalf of the British army.

ARTS & LIFE ‘Napoleon’ wows movie theater bosses

‘Napoleon’ wows movie theater bosses
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Napoleon’ wows movie theater bosses

    ‘Napoleon’ wows movie theater bosses

  2. Nicolas Reyes to present two concerts

    Nicolas Reyes to present two concerts

  3. Staying zen with ‘slow design’ at Milan Furniture Fair

    Staying zen with ‘slow design’ at Milan Furniture Fair

  4. Health tourism revenues may reach $20 billion

    Health tourism revenues may reach $20 billion

  5. Istanbul Europe’s busiest airport in March

    Istanbul Europe’s busiest airport in March
Recommended
Mecidiye Mansion opened to visitors for 1st time

Mecidiye Mansion opened to visitors for 1st time
Parliamentary commission suggests barcode system to plan quake aid

Parliamentary commission suggests barcode system to plan quake aid
110 PKK/KCK suspects nabbed in 21 provinces

110 PKK/KCK suspects nabbed in 21 provinces
Education Ministry develops digital platform for English learning

Education Ministry develops digital platform for English learning
Miss Colombia delivers quake aid to AKUT

Miss Colombia delivers quake aid to AKUT
People may face jail terms for making exorbitant rent hikes: Minister

People may face jail terms for making exorbitant rent hikes: Minister
WORLD UN chief and West berate Russias top diplomat over Ukraine

UN chief and West berate Russia's top diplomat over Ukraine

The United Nations chief and representatives from Western nations berated Russia’s top diplomat as he chaired a U.N. meeting Monday, accusing Moscow of violating the U.N. Charter by attacking Ukraine and occupying part of its territory.

ECONOMY Health tourism revenues may reach $20 billion

Health tourism revenues may reach $20 billion

Türkiye has the potential to boost its revenues from health tourism to $20 billion if appropriate steps are taken, according to Health Tourism Association of Türkiye (TÜSATDER) President Servet Terziler.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.