Anti-terror bid advances decisively, defense minister says

ANKARA

Türkiye’s defense minister says the plan to disband PKK and eradicate terrorism is advancing firmly, calling on the group and its Syrian branches to surrender weapons without conditions.

“We are on a determined march toward the objective of a terror-free Türkiye to eliminate the terrorism problem that has threatened the peace and security of our country for over 40 years and to secure the future of our children,” Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said on Nov. 26 at a parliamentary panel where his ministry’s budget for next year is being discussed.

PKK’s decision announced last month to withdraw all its members from Türkiye is regarded as a positive move that can speed up the entire project, the minister said.

“However, PKK and all its associates should immediately terminate their terror activities and unconditionally drop their weapons in all regions where they are present, particularly Syria, for the healthy continuation of the process,” Güler said.

He was referring to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) — whose main component is the YPG — which currently controls much of eastern Syria with backing from the United States in the fight against ISIL.

He also vowed that Türkiye will not allow any terrorist organization to endure its presence and activities in the region under whatever name they operate. “We expect the speedy accomplishment of the integration process between Syria and the SDF through recent talks and coordination that took place in the U.S.,” he stated.

Güler referred to a deal between Syria and the SDF on March 10 that stipulates the latter’s integration with the newly founded Syrian national army. The talks between the two sides are still running.

The minister said Türkiye is in close talks with Syria to this end and also informed that the military cooperation between the two nations has developed in recent months, which paves the way for Türkiye to start training the new Syrian army.

On Gaza, Güler underlined that the continuation of the ceasefire and the implementation of the peace deal between Israel and Hamas depend on the former’s full compliance with the agreements.

"In this framework, we consider the approval of a U.N. Security Council resolution that brings about the foundation of a Peace Board and International Stability Force as an important move," he suggested.

"As Türkiye, within the frame of our historic mission, we underline that we stand ready to uphold responsibility on any issue that may be needed."