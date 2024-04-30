Antalya’s tourism charm marred by aggressive sellers

Salim Uzun – ANTALYA
Antalya, the hub of tourism in southern Türkiye, has been overtaken by swarms of fake perfumers, hawkers and panhandlers who try to extort visitors in the city, according to a report by daily Hürriyet.

Popular tourist spots such as Kale Kapısı, Kale İçi, Kazım Özalp Street and Cumhuriyet Square, have fallen prey to the intrusive tactics of these opportunists.

Tourists descending from tour buses find themselves surrounded by panhandlers demanding money, perfumers peddling their items aggressively and hawkers coercing them into restaurants. Refusal often results in harassment and verbal abuse, tarnishing the city’s reputation and image.

Tourists are accosted at every turn when they leave their hotels. Fake perfumers, numbering almost 20, coerce them into impromptu purchases. Despite doubts about the authenticity of perfumes, tourists find themselves cornered, with sellers resorting to aggressive sales tactics, even resorting to slipping boxes into their bags without consent.

As tourists walk through the streets, they encounter hawkers stationed at Atalos Square and Dönerciler Bazaar. Some ice cream vendors block tourists with ice cream tongs, while others place fezzes on top of tourists’ heads, leaving them with no choice but to partake in their offering.

Likewise, panhandlers roaming strategic points leave no place for rest, as they target tourists who sit down on benches to catch their breath.

Can Zoroğlu, Antalya’s director of tourism, assured that steps were taken to overcome the issue. “After the latest complaints, we contacted the necessary units. We are closely following the next process,” he said.

Despite assurances of action and police intervention to such incidents, the problem persists, drawing outrage from local tradesmen and professional associations.

Hasan Kilit, head of a professional association, decried the inadequacy of measures against the deception and harassment faced by tourists.

While Mustafa Yalçınkaya, head of the Guides Chamber, underlined the need for a change in guidelines pointing out the detrimental impact on the city’s image and tourism quality. “Unfortunately, we receive many complaints,” he said. “Of course there are some measures taken. But it is obvious that they are insufficient.”

“Our guides sometimes change their routes because they know the problematic areas. This is how we try to overcome the problem.”

As stakeholders grapple with the issue, locals also express dismay at the impunity enjoyed by offenders, while shopkeepers highlight the moral and ethical dimension of the issue.

“Tradesmen who do their job properly are very uncomfortable. We want more police and police inspections."

