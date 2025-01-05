Antalya welcomes record 17.3 million visitors in 2024

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s most popular holiday destination Antalya welcomed a record 17.28 million visitors last year, with Russians topping the list.

In 2024, for the first time, more than 1 million Turks residing abroad visited the Mediterranean city, according to data from the provincial directorate of culture and tourism.

The number of tourists arriving in Antalya in 2024 increased by 8 percent compared to the previous year and reached 16.93 million.

Including the 352,754 transfer passengers entering the city from Antalya Airport, the total number of visitors to the city in 2024 was 17.28 million.

Last year, the city welcomed 3.9 million Russians, who constituted the largest group of foreign vacationers, followed by Germans at 3.52 million and British nationals at 1.57 million.

The other countries on the list of top visitors included Poland, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Romania, Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Lithuania.

The number of tourists coming to Antalya in December was 318,641.

Last month, the most visitors to the city came from Germany with 81,244, while the Russian Federation ranked second with 46,793 visitors and the U.K. ranked third with 34,170.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has not yet unveiled the foreign tourist data for the whole of 2024.

In the first 11 months of last year, foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye increased by 7.1 percent year-on-year to more than 50 million.

Including Turks residing abroad, the number of total visitors was 57.4 million in the January-November period.