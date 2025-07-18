Antalya Archaeological Museum closed for renovations

ANTALYA

The Antalya Archaeological Museum has been closed to visitors as part of a major redevelopment project led by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The current museum building, which was found to have an earthquake risk, will be demolished and replaced with a new structure on the same site, at an estimated cost of 2 billion to 2.5 billion Turkish Liras.

In a statement, the Antalya Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism stated that, contrary to some public speculation, the museum will not be relocated outside the city. The new facility will be built in its current place.

The new museum is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, and officials have confirmed that the existing green areas and trees surrounding the current museum will be protected as part of the project.

Birol İnceciköz, director general of Cultural Heritage and Museums, stated the decision to rebuild followed a 2020 seismic performance assessment that showed the existing museum as a high-risk structure. He also noted that the project will be fully funded by the ministry's revolving fund revenues.

İnceciköz added that the museum's teams and laboratory units will continue their work without interruption during the reconstruction process. “The Antalya Conservation and Restoration Regional Laboratory will proceed with restoration work on artifacts brought in from abroad,” he said.

According to the directorate’s statement, all artifacts will be stored under expert supervision in secure temporary depots to be constructed within the museum grounds. “No items will be transferred outside the city,” the statement said. “The storage and safeguarding process will be carried out under full security.”

Two-phase plan, Perge-inspired design

The redevelopment will proceed in two phases, starting with the construction of temporary storage facilities and the relocation of artifacts. The demolition of the current building will follow. The public tender for the first phase was held on June 4, and the contract was signed on July 1.

The new museum has been designed with future expansion in mind and will include reserved areas for potential additions. Architect Abdurrahman Çekim, who leads the design project, said the inspiration for the new museum was drawn from the ancient city of Perge, with a contemporary approach to both exhibition and preservation spaces.

The museum’s closure on July 16 caught many visitors off guard. A domestic tourist expressed his shock at finding the doors locked, stating, “I had no idea. I even have a museum pass. I visit museums in every city I go to, and this is the first time I’ve encountered this.”